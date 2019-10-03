UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 4-0 on Bearcats games

One team will take a major step towards the AAC East division crown when the two preseason favorites, the No. 18 Central Florida Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats, collide on Friday night at Nippert Stadium. In July, the media tabbed Central Florida as the favorite in the East division, with Cincinnati as the No. 2 choice. Last week, the Knights (4-1, 1-0 in AAC) bounced back from their first regular season loss since 2016 with a 56-21 victory against UConn. Meanwhile, the Bearcats (3-1, 0-0) turned in what coach Luke Fickell called the team's most complete performance of the season in a 52-14 win at Marshall. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Knights are four-point favorites, and the over-under is 60.5 in the latest UCF vs. Cincinnati odds. Before you lock in your Central Florida vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel was SportsLIne's top college football analyst last season. This year, he is 11-4 with his last 15 college football picks, a winning percentage of 73.3. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Bearcats. In fact, he is a perfect 4-0 in his last four against the spread picks involving Cincinnati. That includes the Bearcats' game against Ohio State last month in which Nagel successfully picked the Buckeyes to cover the 15-point spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he's locked in on Cincinnati vs. UCF on Friday. You can see his college football picks only at SportsLine.

Nagel has taken into account that Central Florida has dominated AAC foes. The Knights have won 19 straight conference games and haven't lost to an AAC opponent since the end of the 2016 season. And the Knights have one of the most explosive offenses in the country backing them. They average a healthy 568.6 yards of total offense per game, which ranks second in the nation. They're also scoring 49.0 points a game, sixth-best in the country.

But just because the Knights have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Central Florida vs. Cincinnati spread on Friday.

Cincinnati is coming off its best game of the season. Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a season-high four touchdown passes without an interception, the defense limited Marshall to 256 total yards and the Bearcats jumped to a 45-0 lead through three quarters in a dominant victory. The 38-point margin of victory was the team's largest this season.

In addition, Cincinnati has been tough at home, winning nine straight at Nippert Stadium. And just two of those games were decided by fewer than 10 points. The average score in Cincinnati's last nine games at home was 39-15.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Cincinnati vs. Central Florida? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cincinnati vs. UCF spread to back on Friday, all from the acclaimed expert who is 4-0 in his last four against the spread picks involving Cincinnati, and find out.