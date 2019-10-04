UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top expert who's 4-0 on Bearcats games

The No. 18 Central Florida Knights will try to continue their dominance over AAC opponents when they battle the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday night at Nippert Stadium. Central Florida (4-1, 1-0 in AAC) has won 19 consecutive conference contests and hasn't lost to an AAC foe since Nov. 26, 2016. In addition, the Knights have won three of the last four games against Cincinnati after last season's 38-13 victory in Orlando. Meanwhile, the Bearcats (4-1, 1-0) are coming off a 52-14 win at Marshall, a performance that coach Luke Fickell described as "the complete game that we were looking for." Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Central Florida is a 3.5-point favorite, and the over-under for total points scored is 60.5 in the latest UCF vs. Cincinnati odds. Before you lock in your Central Florida vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel was SportsLIne's top college football analyst last season. This year, he is 11-4 with his last 15 college football picks, a winning percentage of 73.3. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Bearcats. In fact, he is a perfect 4-0 in his last four against the spread picks involving Cincinnati. That includes the Bearcats' game against Ohio State last month in which Nagel successfully picked the Buckeyes to cover the 15-point spread.

Nagel knows that the Knights are an offensive juggernaut. They've scored at least 30 points in 31 straight games, the longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936). They've also scored at least 40 points in 19 of their last 31 games and at least 50 a total of 11 times over that span. Through five weeks this season, Central Florida ranks second in the country in total offense at 568.6 yards per game.

Nagel also has taken into consideration that Gabriel Davis is one of the top receivers in the country. The junior from Sanford, Fla., already has eight receiving touchdowns this season, which ranks second in the nation. He also has 499 receiving yards through five games, good for 11th in Division I football.

But just because the Knights have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Central Florida vs. Cincinnati spread on Friday.

Cincinnati is coming off its best game of the season. Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a season-high four touchdown passes without an interception, the defense limited Marshall to 256 total yards and the Bearcats jumped to a 45-0 lead through three quarters in a dominant victory. The 38-point margin of victory was the team's largest this season.

In addition, Cincinnati has been tough at home, winning nine straight at Nippert Stadium. And just two of those games were decided by fewer than 10 points. The average score in Cincinnati's last nine games at home was 39-15.

