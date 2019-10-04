UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top-rated expert who's 4-0 on Bearcats games

The Cincinnati Bearcats will try to knock off their first ranked opponent since December 2009 when they host the No. 18 Central Florida Knights on Friday night at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats (4-1, 1-0 in AAC) have lost 13 consecutive games against Top 25 teams, and the average score in those contests has been 37-18. Their last win over a ranked foe came on Dec. 5, 2009 against No. 14 Pitt. Meanwhile, UCF (4-1, 1-0) has won 19 consecutive AAC contests and hasn't lost to a conference foe since Nov. 26, 2016. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Central Florida is a 3.5-point favorite, down a full point from the opener. The over-under for total points scored is 62.5 in the latest UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, up almost a field goal from where the line opened. Before you lock in your Central Florida vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine college football guru Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel was SportsLIne's top college football analyst last season. This year, he is 11-4 with his last 15 college football picks, a winning percentage of 73.3. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Bearcats. In fact, he is a perfect 4-0 in his last four against the spread picks involving Cincinnati.

Nagel knows that the Knights are an offensive juggernaut. They've scored at least 30 points in 31 straight games, the longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936). They've also scored at least 40 points in 19 of their last 31 games and at least 50 a total of 11 times over that span. Through five weeks this season, Central Florida ranks second in the country in total offense at 568.6 yards per game.

Nagel also has taken into consideration that Gabriel Davis is one of the top receivers in the country. The junior from Sanford, Fla., already has eight receiving touchdowns this season, which ranks second in the nation. He also has 499 receiving yards through five games, good for 11th in Division I football.

But just because the Knights have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Central Florida vs. Cincinnati spread on Friday.

Cincinnati has been a much better team after their open date. After being idle on Sept. 21, the Bearcats turned in what coach Luke Fickell described as a "complete game" in a 52-14 win at Marshall. Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a season-high four touchdown passes without an interception, the defense limited Marshall to 256 total yards and the Bearcats jumped out to a 45-0 lead through three quarters in a dominant victory.

Ridder's performance was key. He completed 18-of-22 passes for 221 yards, and his efficiency helped set up Cincinnati's run game. The Bearcats rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries against Marshall. On Friday, they face a Central Florida defense that allowed 439 total yards, including 196 rushing, in a 35-34 loss to Pitt.

