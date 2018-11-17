UCF vs. Cincinnati: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 11 UCF will host No. 24 Cincinnati Saturday night in the Knights' biggest game since the 2018 Peach Bowl win over Auburn. UCF can clinch a spot in the AAC Championship Game with a win, extend its winning streak to 22 games and make a statement on a national stage that it deserves to be mentioned among the best teams in the nation.

The Knights are led by quarterback McKenzie Milton, who leads the AAC in passing at 288.6 passing yards per game. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior has also added 285 yards and eight touchdowns for first-year coach Josh Heupel. The rushing attack is where the Knights really make their mark, though. Six different players have 230 rushing yards or more on the season. Greg McCrae has rushed for 100 yards in each of the last two games, Adrian Killins, Jr. is averaging 60.67 yards per game and Milton adds a dimension on the ground that is almost impossible to stop. The defense, though, has been an issue. The Knights rank 89th in the nation in total defense (423.6 yards per game), 47th in yards per play (5.35) and rank 41st in opponent plays of 20 or more yards (41).

It will be strength vs. strength Saturday night because the Bearcats defense is legit. They boast the AAC's best defensive unit, giving up just 279.8 yards per game, 4.36 yards per play and 14.9 points per game. The offense isn't as potent as the Knights, but 5.99 yards per play and a running back in Michael Warren II who's averaging 108.2 yards per game on the ground is nothing to scoff at. If Cincinnati can play its brand of football, grind things out on the ground and keep Milton and the Knights offense on the sideline, an upset could be in the making.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Game prediction, picks

The second edition of the UCF dream season will continue Saturday night in the "Bounce House," but it won't be easy. The Bearcats will do a solid job of playing old-school football against the porous Knights defense, but it won't be good enough. This season's UCF team isn't as complete as last year's squad, but has that killer instinct. If there's an opening, the Knights routinely take advantage. The defense will get a few key stops in the second half and allow Milton and the offense to pull away late. Pick: UCF (-7)