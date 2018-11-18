UCF vs. Cincinnati score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

All No. 11 UCF wants is respect. It's won 22-straight games entering Saturday night's showdown with No. 24 Cincinnati, yet everywhere it looks it can find somebody doubting it. There are four undefeated teams remaining in college football. Three of them make up the top three teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings. UCF is ranked at No. 11, and it's told it should be happy to be there since it's the highest any Group of Five team has ever been ranked.

Well, UCF will have another chance to earn some respect. The reason it can't crack the top 10 is because of its strength of schedule, but on Saturday night it will play a ranked team for the first time all season when the Knights welcome Cincinnati to Spectrum Stadium. It's a massive game, as it's a primetime spot for UCF on national TV. But it's important that we don't look past Cincy as it is no pushover. These Bearcats are 9-1 on the season and looking to take UCF's inside track on a New Year's Six bowl.

