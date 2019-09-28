UCF vs. Connecticut: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch UCF vs. Connecticut football game
Who's Playing
No. 22 UCF (home) vs. Connecticut (away)
Current Records: UCF 3-1-0; Connecticut 1-2-0
What to Know
UCF is 3-1 against Connecticut since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as UCF and Connecticut will face off at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Stadium. Scoring has dipped the last three games for the Knights, a trend Connecticut would like to contribute towards.
UCF had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the team lost 35-34 to Pittsburgh. WR Gabriel Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught ten passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. That receiving effort made it the first game that Davis has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Connecticut and Indiana, but the 57-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Huskies played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 38-3 blowout to Indiana. The Huskies were down by 31-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights enter the game with 24 overall touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Huskies are still looking to earn their first passing touchdown. So the cards are definitely stacked against Connecticut.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.56
Odds
The Knights are a big 43-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 42.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 65
Series History
UCF have won three out of their last four games against Connecticut.
- Aug 30, 2018 - UCF 56 vs. Connecticut 17
- Nov 11, 2017 - UCF 49 vs. Connecticut 24
- Oct 22, 2016 - UCF 24 vs. Connecticut 16
- Oct 10, 2015 - Connecticut 40 vs. UCF 13
-
