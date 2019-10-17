UCF vs. East Carolina: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UCF (home) vs. East Carolina (away)

Current Records: UCF 4-2-0; East Carolina 3-3-0

What to Know

East Carolina is staring down a pretty large 33.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with UCF at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Stadium on Saturday. East Carolina lost both of their matches to UCF last season, on scores of 63-21 and 37-10, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Pirates scored first but ultimately less than Temple in their game last week. East Carolina took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Temple. The losing side was boosted by WR C.J. Johnson, who caught eight passes for 100 yards and two TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Johnson has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Connecticut two weeks ago, UCF came back down to earth. It was close but no cigar for the Knights as they fell 27-24 to Cincinnati. The Knights might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 38-13 win against Cincinnati when they last met November of last year.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pirates are stumbling into the matchup with the 14th fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Pirates, the Knights enter the game with 544.3 yards per game on average, good for third best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in UCF's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Pirates.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

UCF have won three out of their last four games against East Carolina.