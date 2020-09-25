The UCF Knights and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in an AAC clash at noon ET on Sept. 26 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. It's the 19th meeting in the history of the two programs and the Pirates hold a 10-8 all-time advantage, but the Knights have taken six of the last seven. UCF is 5-2 against the spread during that span and covered impressively last week as 9.5-point favorites against Georgia Tech.

The Knights are favored by 27 points in the latest UCF vs. East Carolina odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 77.

UCF vs. East Carolina spread: UCF -27

UCF vs. East Carolina over-under: 77 points

UCF vs. East Carolina money line: East Carolina +1400, UCF -3500

What you need to know about East Carolina

Last year was nothing to brag about for East Carolina (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Holton Ahlers is back at quarterback after throwing for 3,387 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while rushing for 359 yards and six scores.

His top two receivers C.J. Johnson and Blake Proehl are both back as well and that should make the ECU offense competitive in its season opener. However, the Pirates will need to make significant strides defensively in Mike Houston's second season after giving up at least 462 yards of total offense in each of the last seven games of the season in 2019.

What you need to know about UCF

The Knights were 10-3 last season and are coming off of a 49-21 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Dillon Gabriel threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the victory and Marlon Williams was his top target with 10 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Williams had five catches for 78 yards against East Carolina last season, while Gabriel threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: East Carolina ranked 12th worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 469.3 on average. To make matters even worse for East Carolina, UCF was second best in the nation in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 540.5 on average.

How to make UCF vs. East Carolina picks

