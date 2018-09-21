UCF vs. FAU odds, line, and start time: Picks and predictions from model on 10-3 roll

It's a major battle in the Group of Five on Friday as No. 16 UCF hosts Lane Kiffin's Florida Atlantic Owls. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Spectrum Stadium in Orlando. Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation of the Knights' game against North Carolina last week, while the Owls rolled Bethune-Cookman.

Coming off an 11-win campaign in 2017, FAU recovered well after a 49-point loss at Oklahoma to begin 2018, but if the Owls expect to knock off the Knights, who have their eyes on the College Football Playoff, they'll need to perform at an elite level.

In the latest UCF vs. FAU odds, the Knights are favored by 13.5, up slightly from an opening of 13. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen from 71 to 75. Before you make any UCF vs. FAU picks, check out what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors. It made some huge calls in Week 3 of the 2018 season as well, calling BYU against the spread (+23.5) and on the money line (+950) against Wisconsin, as well as LSU against the spread (+10) and on the money line (+315) at Auburn.

It finished the week a blistering 31-16 against the spread overall and nailed 10 of its 13 top-ranked picks. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated FAU vs. UCF 10,000 times to produce strong against-the-spread and Over-Under picks. We can tell you the Under hits in 55 percent of simulations, but the model also has generated a point-spread selection that hits well over 60 percent of the time. This pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model knows the Knights have beaten up inferior opponents by a combined score of 94-17. The Knights have a dual-threat weapon in quarterback McKenzie Milton, who's not only completing 63 percent of his pass attempts but is also a difficult option runner to bring down. For the season, he's tossed six TD passes against three interceptions. He's thrown for 589 yards and rushed for 66 more.

Just because UCF has been lethal doesn't mean they'll cover on Friday. Look for FAU to try own the clock with a ball-control offense. It has the perfect player for that in running back Devin Singletary, who set a team record last week with five first-half touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman. Fellow rusher Kerrith Whyte, who has gained 116 ground yards, is also a legitimate pass-catching threat.

Who wins Florida Atlantic vs. Central Florida? And which side covers well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the computer model that has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.