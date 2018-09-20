UCF vs. FAU: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It may not be Stanford-Oregon, but FAU-UCF on Friday night has some serious intrigue to it. It pairs the No. 16 Knights, the preseason favorite to win the American Athletic Conference and get back to a major bowl game, against Lane Kiffin's Owls. It would be downright surprising if there weren't some fireworks involved in this fun Group of Five nonconference matchup.

Because the Week 3 game at North Carolina was canceled because of Hurricane Florence, UCF hasn't played a game since Sept. 8. However, that was against South Carolina State and it ended as a 38-0 glorified walk-through. FAU, meanwhile, is going on the road on a short week -- though Bethune-Cookman was also more of a warm-up for the Owls.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's game ...

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Sept. 21 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

UCF: The Knights are the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll after Boise State's loss at Oklahoma State. While this factoid will only matter once the selection committee begins ranking teams, what UCF is fighting for is noteworthy. It's doing so without an overly difficult schedule, too. In fact, you could make the argument that one of its three most important games is against FAU. Schedule strength doesn't dictate how good a team is, but it can matter in New Year's Six bowl placement. There's little room for error.

FAU: Kiffin is a smart coach and a media darling, and the Owls won 10 straight games to end last season. However, FAU started slow last year by going 1-3 and getting their clocks cleaned by Navy and Wisconsin. Only when they got into conference play did things heat up. FAU was already outclassed by Oklahoma, but can Kiffin rebound to give this program its first notable nonconference win in a while?

Game prediction, picks

When you remove Oklahoma from the equation, FAU's defense is statistically more serviceable (5.77 yards per play allowed, 27 points per game allowed). That'll be tested against UCF. The Knights have firepower, too, though the efficiency of their offense has come against far lesser competition. Vegas expects a bevy of points (the over/under is at 73.5) and I suspect UCF gets a lion's share of them. Pick: UCF -14.5

