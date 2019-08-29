UCF vs. Florida A&M: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch UCF vs. Florida A&M football game
Who's Playing
UCF (home) vs. Florida A&M (away)
Last Season Records: UCF 12-1-0; Florida A&M 6-5-0;
What to Know
Florida A&M and UCF will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at Spectrum Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. While Florida A&M was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5. Meanwhile, UCF finished a perfect 12-0 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 32-40 loss to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Florida A&M was 32nd in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 15. But UCF ranked fifth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 43 overall. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
Florida A&M is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 44-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep UCF from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Knights are a big 44 point favorite against the Rattlers.
Bettors have moved against the Knights slightly, as the game opened with the Knights as a 46.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 88 degrees.
