The Florida Atlantic Owls host the UCF Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. After flashing at times last season, Willie Taggart appears to have the FAU offense on track this season. At 2-1, the Owls are averaging 41 points per game. Meanwhile, UCF is looking to shake off a loss against its first FBS opponent this season in Louisville, and comes into the matchup 1-1. The last time the two programs met was in 2019, when the Knights dismantled FAU, 48-14, and you can see what happens when they play again live on CBS Sports Network.

The Knights are favored by eight points in the latest Florida Atlantic vs. UCF odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 62.

Florida Atlantic vs. UCF spread: Florida Atlantic +8

Florida Atlantic vs. UCF over/under: 62 points

What you need to know about Florida Atlantic

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Florida Atlantic on Saturday. They made easy work of the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and carried off a 42-9 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-3. Quarterback N'Kosi Perry completed 60% of his passes for 259 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Overall, FAU has the ninth-highest producing offense in all of college football, at 530.3 total yards per game. Defensively, the Owls have been decent enough, but have excelled at getting offenses off the field on third downs. This season, opponents have converted just 27.27 percent of their third down tries, while the Owls have converted on 56.5 percent of their own.

What you need to know about UCF

Meanwhile, the Knights couldn't get it together in a frustrating loss to the Louisville Cardinals on Friday. UCF was within striking distance but ended up coming up short in a 20-14 defeat. UCF's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Isaiah Bowser, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee completed just 47% of his passes for 131 yards and an interception.

One area UCF needs to get cleaned up is in the penalty department. The Knights have averaged 111 penalty yards per game to start the season and can't afford to give away that many yards against a potent Owls offense. Defensively, UCF has only forced and recovered one fumble on defense and picked off just one pass through two games.

