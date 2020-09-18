The 14th-ranked UCF Knights kick off their season with a visit to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a non-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets come off a big 16-13 victory at Florida State in Saturday's opener, while UCF's kickoff was postponed when FIU decided to push athletic competition back because of the pandemic. UCF will be led by record-setting quarterback Dillon Gabriel as McKenzie Milton continues injury rehab, while true freshman Jeff Sims led the Jackets' stunning victory in Tallahassee.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium. William Hill lists the Knights as 7.5-point favorites in the latest UCF vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 62.5.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech spread: UCF -7.5

UCF vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 62.5

UCF vs. Georgia Tech money line: Knights -270, Yellow Jackets +230

UCF: QB Dillon Gabriel had nine games last season with zero interceptions and at least two touchdowns.

GT: QB Jeff Sims' 24 completions vs. FSU were the most by a Georgia Tech quarterback since 2003.

Why UCF can cover

UCF is 4-1 against the spread in its past five non-conference games, and Gabriel was stellar in 2019. The left-hander threw for a school-record 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns with just seven interceptions as the Knights went 10-3. The offensive line has three returning starters and a key transfer who should open holes for a committee running approach that includes Otis Anderson (726 yards in 2019), Bentavious Thompson (604) and Greg McCrae (529).

The Knights are 17-7 against the spread in their last 24 games on grass, and Marlon Williams, Tre Nixon and Jacob Harris will be joined by a bevy of young speedsters to give Gabriel tons of options. Nixon and Williams combined for 100 receptions and 13 touchdowns last season, and Harris averaged 23.6 yards on his 19 catches. The strength of the defense is the secondary, where Antwan Collier and Aaron Robinson combined for 128 tackles and seven interceptions in 2019.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight after allowing fewer than 20 points in the previous game, and the Yellow Jackets' defense clamped down on Florida State. The unit forced three turnovers and had three sacks, and linebacker Quez Jackson led the team with nine tackles and had an interception. Defensive end Curtis Ryans was named national defensive player of the week after posting two sacks, forcing a game-changing fumble on one of them.

Sims brought some spark to the offense in his first start for the Yellow Jackets against a team he once committed to. The true freshman was responsible for 341 total yards, throwing for 277 and a touchdown. The Jackets also rushed for 161 yards in the game, with Jordan Mason and Jamious Griffin combining for 97 on 23 carries. Sims averaged 4.9 yards on his 13 attempts. Veteran receivers Malachi Carter and Jalen Camp had a combined 11 catches for 123 yards.

