The UCF Knights look to continue their home dominance when they host the Louisville Cardinals on Friday. UCF (1-0) has won eight straight and 10 of its last 11 games on its own field after rolling past South Carolina State 56-10 in its 2022 season opener. The Knights' only loss in that 11-game span came on Nov. 21, 2020, when they dropped a 36-33 decision to then-No. 7 Cincinnati. Louisville (0-1) is coming off a season-opening 31-7 setback at Syracuse and is visiting UCF for the first time after losing two of the first three contests in the all-time series at home, including last year's 42-35 defeat.

Kickoff at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knights are 5.5-point favorites in the latest UCF vs. Louisville odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 61.5. Before making any Louisville vs. UCF picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCF vs. Louisville and just revealed its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Louisville vs. UCF:

UCF vs. Louisville spread: Knights -5.5

UCF vs. Louisville over/under: 61.5 points

UCF vs. Louisville money line: Knights -220, Cardinals +180

UCF: The Knights are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games following an ATS win

LOU: The Cardinals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven contests after scoring fewer than 20 points in their previous game

UCF vs. Louisville picks: See picks here.



Why UCF can cover

The Knights' high-powered offense has been making a habit of erupting early in the season as it has produced at least 30 points in each of the team's first four games four of the last five years. The lone exception in that span was in 2020, when UCF registered 26 points in its third contest -- the only one of its nine regular-season games in which it scored fewer than 33. The club got the 2022 campaign off to a flying start, recording seven touchdowns and 600 total yards against the Bulldogs.

UCF should keep rolling on Friday as Louisville surrendered 449 yards of total offense in its opener against Syracuse, including 208 on the ground. That's good news for Knights, who saw quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (86) and running back Isaiah Bowser (83) each run for more than 80 yards and combine for three rushing touchdowns. The Knights also came up with a strong defensive performance last week, limiting South Carolina State to 91 total yards -- 35 rushing.

Why Louisville can cover

Quarterback Malik Cunningham will be looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss in which he failed to throw or run for a touchdown, ending his streak of 30 consecutive games with a score. The senior did set the school record for starts by a signal-caller (39) last week and will establish another mark Friday as he makes his 37th in a row. Cunningham led the Cardinals to a 42-35 victory over UCF last season, throwing for 265 yards and a TD while rushing for 99 yards and a pair of scores.

Like the Knights, Louisville saw some of their transfers have strong debuts last week. Junior running back Tiyon Evans, who played at Tennessee last season, led the ground attack for the Cardinals as he made 13 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. After three years at Central Arkansas, junior wideout Tyler Hudson became the fourth player in Louisville history to eclipse the century mark in receiving yards in his team debut by recording 102 on eight receptions.

How to make UCF vs. Louisville picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total. In fact, it says the starting quarterbacks combine for more than five total touchdowns. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's Louisville vs. UCF pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCF vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisville vs. UCF spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.