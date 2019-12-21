UCF vs. Marshall: Prediction, pick, Gasparilla Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview

Former conference rivals meet again in Tampa for the Gasparilla Bowl as UCF and Marshall face off on Monday afternoon in Raymond James Stadium. From 2005-12, UCF and Marshall played eight times as Conference USA foes with the Knights winning all eight of those meetings. The two teams haven't played since 2012, and Marshall hasn't won in the 11-game series between these programs since 2004.

The Knights are massive favorites entering the game, but will they be up for this bowl after UCF was fighting for much higher-profile games over the last few postseasons? Let's take a look at what we can expect from the Gasparilla Bowl.

Storylines

UCF: Since taking over in 2018, Josh Huepel is 21-4 as the Knights' coach, but this year's 9-3 finish does feel like a disappointment with a conference crown after back-to-back AAC championships. This bowl game is a chance for Huepel to lead the Knights to a third straight double-digit win season, adding to the program's winningest four-year run with a 41st win since the start of the 2016 season.

Huepel has been able to maintain the Knights' offensive success even after not only the departure of Scott Frost but the horrific injury McKenzie Milton. Now the Knights are led by true freshman quarterback Dillion Gabriel, who just put together one of the most prolific single seasons in school history with 3,393 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. Gabriel and a deep rotation of running backs (Otis Anderson, Adrian Killins Jr., Greg McCrae and Bentavious Thompson) have helped power an offense that's averaging 43 points per game.

Marshall: Heading into this bowl season, Marshall leads the nation with a .857 winning percentage in NCAA-sanctioned bowl games (12-2), the best mark in the nation among teams with at least five bowl appearances. Coach Doc Holliday himself is 6-0 in bowl games with the Thundering Herd, but maintaining that near-spotless record is going to be tough going up against a team with the firepower of UCF. Luckily, Marshall has its own dynamic offensive weapon with running back Brenden Knox, who leads Conference USA with 1,284 rushing yards and is doing it at 5.26 yards per attempt with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Viewing information

Event: Gasparilla Bowl

Date: Monday, Dec. 23 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Gasparilla Bowl prediction, picks

It's tough be to lining up against Holliday's undefeated bowl record as Marshall's coach, but I think this is one of those positions where the oddsmakers have set a three-score spread for a reason. The Knights have way too much firepower for Marshall's defense, and even if the Herd can get things going with Knox on the ground, I don't think they can keep over four quarters. Lay the points. Pick: UCF (-17)

