The UCF Knights travel to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to face the Memphis Tigers on Saturday afternoon. After a surprising loss in its last contest, UCF stands at 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in AAC play. On the Memphis side, the Tigers are 1-1, dropping their only AAC tilt on the road against SMU.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Memphis, Tenn. William Hill lists the Knights as three-point road favorites. The over-under for total points expected is listed at 73.5 in the latest UCF vs. Memphis odds. Before making any Memphis vs. UCF picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UCF vs. Memphis spread: UCF -3

UCF vs. Memphis over-under: 73.5 points

UCF vs. Memphis money line: UCF -150, Memphis +130

UCF: The Knights are 1-2 against the spread this season

MEM: The Tigers are 8-7 against the spread in the last 15 games

Why UCF can cover

UCF isn't accustomed to losing and the Knights project to be highly motivated this week. In a more tangible sense, the Knights also have big advantages when they have the ball, riding the country's most prolific offense to this point in the season. UCF leads the nation in total offense, averaging 582.3 yards per game, and that comes with a No. 2 ranking in passing offense at 385.0 yards per contest. The Knights are also above-average on the ground, averaging 197.0 yards per game, and the Memphis defense has been shaky to this point, giving up 486.5 yards per game and ranking dead-last in the AAC in passing defense.

Defensively, it is a bit of a mixed bag for UCF, but the Knights do rank third in the AAC in completion percentage allowed at 51.6 percent. If the Knights can hold up in the red zone, UCF's offensive edges will shine through in this matchup.

Why Memphis can cover

With quarterback Brady White keying the attack, Memphis is a tremendous offensive team. The Tigers are third in the AAC in total offense, averaging 501.5 yards per game, and they rank third in rushing (213.5 yards per game) and fourth in passing (288 yards per game) in 2020. UCF currently ranks as the third-worst defensive team in the AAC, giving up 456 yards per game, and the Knights are allowing more than 200 yards per game on the ground. On third down, Memphis has been crisp this season, converting 55.9 percent of its opportunities, and that could open the door to sustained drives.

Beyond that, UCF is the most penalized team in the country, garnering 45 flags this season. Memphis will have challenges in slowing UCF's passing offense but, when the Knights try to run, it could be a challenge. The Tigers rank second in rushing defense among AAC teams, allowing only 100.0 yards per game.

