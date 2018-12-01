UCF vs. Memphis score: Live updates, AAC Championship Game highlights, football stats, coverage

When No. 8 UCF hosts Memphis in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday, it will be looking to do something only 29 other teams have done in college football history: win its 25th consecutive game. The Knights have not lost a game since the 2016 Cure Bowl when they fell to Arkansas State, 31-13. Should the Knights improve their win streak to 25 straight, they'll be the first team to reach that milestone since Alabama won 26 straight between Sep. 2015 and Dec. 2016.

There's just one caveat: UCF will have to win that 25th game without the help of McKenzie Milton, who helped the team win so many of the games in this current streak. Milton suffered a devastating leg injury during UCF's victory over South Florida last week and won't be returning this season. In his place will be freshman Darriel Mack, who started against East Carolina earlier this season. That start came a week after UCF's win streak nearly came to an end against this same Memphis team. The Tigers held a 30-17 lead over UCF at halftime of that game in Memphis but didn't score a single point in the second half as UCF came back to win the game 31-30. Now the Knights will try to find a way to beat Memphis without Milton this time, and the Tigers will be trying to finish the job they couldn't back in October.

