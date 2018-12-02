UCF vs. Memphis score: No. 8 Knights rally past Tigers for second consecutive AAC title

No. 8 UCF's win streak will last at least another month.

The Knights beat Memphis 56-41 in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday to win their second straight conference title, as well as their 25th consecutive game. What makes this win slightly more remarkable is that the Knights did it without quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a devastating leg injury in the team's win over South Florida. Milton's absence was felt early, as his replacement, Darriel Mack Jr., fumbled twice to set up early Memphis scores. The Tigers would take a big lead in the first half, leading the Knights 38-21 at halftime.

It was reminiscent of the first meeting between these teams this season. Memphis led that game 30-17, but was shutout in the second half and ended up losing 31-30. The Tigers weren't shutout in the second half on Saturday, but all they could muster was a field goal while UCF scored five touchdowns after halftime. That means in their two meetings this season, UCF outscored Memphis 49-3 in the second half.

As for Mack, he overcame the early turnovers. He finished the day passing for 348 yards and 2 touchdowns while also rushing for 59 yards and 4 touchdowns. UCF running back Greg McRae rushed for 206 yards and a score himself as the UCF offense racked up 698 total yards.

While this win likely won't propel the Knights into the College Football Playoff, it assures that they will earn an automatic bid to a New Year's Six bowl game, likely the Fiesta Bowl. UCF last played in the Fiesta Bowl following the 2013 season. It beat Baylor 52-42 in that game.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the AAC Championship Game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.