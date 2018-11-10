UCF vs. Navy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UCF Knights (home) vs. Navy Midshipmen (away)

Current records: UCF 8-0-1; Navy 2-7-1

What to Know

UCF will square off against Navy at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. UCF are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 24.5-point point margin of victory.

UCF brought a five-game winning streak into their game against Temple last week; they left with a six-game streak. UCF took their contest against Temple 52-40. McKenzie Milton and Greg McCrae were among the main playmakers for UCF as the former passed for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns and the latter rushed for 188 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries. Milton has been a consistent playmaker for UCF as this was the seventh good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Navy took a serious blow against Cincinnati, falling 0-42.

UCF's victory lifted them to 8-0-1 while Navy's defeat dropped them down to 2-7-1. Allowing an average of points per game, Navy haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Stadium, Florida

Spectrum Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.18

Prediction

The Knights are a big 24.5 point favorite against the Midshipmen.

This season, UCF are 6-1-0 against the spread. As for Navy, they are 2-5-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 25.5 point favorite.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.