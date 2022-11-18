The No. 22 UCF Knights will try to maintain their position atop the American Athletic Conference standings when they host the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday afternoon. They have rattled off a three-game winning streak, including a crucial win at then-No. 17 Tulane last week. Navy has lost four of its last five games, but it nearly pulled off an upset at then-No. 20 Notre Dame its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Knights are favored by 16 points in the latest UCF vs. Navy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 53. Before entering any Navy vs. UCF picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UCF vs. Navy spread: UCF -16

UCF vs. Navy over/under: 53 points

UCF vs. Navy money line: UCF -800, Navy +550

Why UCF can cover

UCF might not be as dominant as it once was in the AAC, but it has won seven of its last eight games and has taken control of first place in the standings. The Knights have knocked off a pair of ranked teams in Cincinnati and Tulane over the past three weeks, along with picking up a win over Memphis. They are going to be fully motivated for this game, as they cannot afford a loss if they want to stay at the top of the standings.

Senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 2,015 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high 708 yards and nine scores. He is facing a Navy team that has lost four of its last five games and is without starting quarterback Tai Lavatai for the remainder of the season. UCF is 12-1 in its last 13 home games and has covered the spread in five of its last six games this year.

Why Navy can cover

Navy might have lost four of its last five games, but all four of those setbacks came against quality opponents. The Midshipmen covered the spread in three of those four losses, so they are still undervalued right now. They took Notre Dame down to the wire last week, losing by three points as 17-point underdogs.

Sophomore fullback Daba Fofana continues to put up big numbers, rushing for 133 yards and a touchdown against the Fighting Irish. Navy's strong rushing attack makes it difficult for opponents to blow the Midshipmen out, which is why they have covered the spread in six of their last eight games. They have also covered the spread in five straight road games, pointing to some potential value in this spot.

How to make UCF vs. Navy picks

