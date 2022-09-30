Who's Playing

SMU @ UCF

Current Records: SMU 2-2; UCF 3-1

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs and the UCF Knights are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF will be strutting in after a win while the Mustangs will be stumbling in from a loss.

SMU came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, falling 42-34. Despite the defeat, SMU had strong showings from RB Tre Siggers, who punched in three rushing touchdowns, and WR Jake Bailey, who caught eight passes for one TD and 163 yards. Bailey's performance made up for a slower game against the Maryland Terrapins last week.

Their defensive unit accumulated five sacks for a loss of 42 yards. Leading the way was DE Nelson Paul and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Paul through four games.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UCF and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UCF wrapped it up with a 27-10 victory at home. UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee did work as he accumulated 49 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 100 yards.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Knights. K Colton Boomer delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. Quadric Bullard's 29-yard punt return for touchdown should surely be counted as one of the game's standout moments.

The Mustangs are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Now might not be the best time to take SMU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

SMU is now 2-2 while UCF sits at 3-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: SMU comes into the matchup boasting the fifth most passing yards per game in the nation at 353. The Knights have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 274.5 rushing yards per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCF have won two out of their last three games against SMU.