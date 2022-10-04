The UCF Knights and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an AAC clash on Wednesday from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. This game was originally on Saturday during the Week 5 college football schedule. It was then temporarily moved to Sunday before eventually pushed to Wednesday, making it the first game in Week 6. The Knights are 3-1 overall and 2-1 at home, while SMU is 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. The Knights are 3-point favorites in the latest UCF vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 65. Before entering any SMU vs. UCF picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCF vs. SMU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for SMU vs. UCF:

UCF vs. SMU spread: UCF -3

UCF vs. SMU over/under: 65 points

UCF vs. SMU picks: See picks here

What you need to know about UCF

UCF beat Georgia Tech 27-10 last time out. UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw for just 49 yards and was picked off once, but he was effective as a runner, piling up 100 yards and a score on the ground. Running backs RJ Harvey and Isaiah Bowser combined for 28 carries and143 yards on the ground.

Though UCF and head coach Gus Malzahn are best known for offense, this squad has been getting it done on the other side of the ball. UCF is giving up just 13.5 points per game, which ranks eighth nationally.

What you need to know about SMU

Meanwhile, the Mustangs came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs two weeks ago in a 42-34 final. SMU's defeat shouldn't overshadow the performances of running back Tre Siggers, who punched in three rushing touchdowns, and receiver Jake Bailey, who caught eight passes for one TD and 163 yards.

This is a contrast of offensive styles as UCF ranks third nationally in rushing yardage with 274.5 per game. SMU, meanwhile, has the fifth-most passing yards per game in the nation with an average of 353.

How to make UCF vs. SMU picks

The model has simulated UCF vs. SMU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who will win SMU vs. UCF? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks.