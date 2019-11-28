UCF vs. South Florida odds: 2019 War on I-4 picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Teams experiencing opposite fortunes over the past five weeks clash on Friday when the South Florida Bulls face the host UCF Knights in the 2019 War on I-4. The Bulls (4-7) have lost three in a row and four of five, while the Knights (8-3) are coming off a win at Tulane and have won four of five. Kickoff from Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla. is set for 8 p.m. ET. South Florida had a four-year streak of winning seasons in a row snapped in 2019. The Knights are 23.5-point favorites in the latest South Florida vs. Central Florida odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63. Before making any South Florida vs. UCF picks of your own, see the 2019 War on I-4 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

South Florida vs. Central Florida: UCF -23.5

South Florida vs. Central Florida over-under: 63 points

South Florida vs. Central Florida money line: South Florida +1011, Central Florida -2196

USF: South Florida leads the all-time series 6-4

UCF: Central Florida is averaging 43.8 points per game

The model knows UCF is looking to win nine games in three straight seasons for the second time in school history. The Knights have been explosive on offense this year, recording 95 plays of 20 or more yards through 11 games, led by junior wide receiver Gabriel Davis. Davis leads the Knights with 21 explosive plays, including five touchdowns of 20 yards or more. In fact, Davis leads the nation in yards on deep passes with 569 yards.

Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel has had a huge season so far, completing 199-of-335 passes for 3,123 yards and 25 touchdowns. Gabriel has thrown 10 TD passes over the past five games. His best game so far was in a 45-27 win over Stanford, when he completed 22-of-30 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

But just because the Knights can put up a lot of points does not guarantee they will cover the South Florida vs. Central Florida spread on Friday.

That's because the Bulls are used to success, having had 13 winning seasons since 2000. Under third-year coach Charlie Strong, South Florida is 21-15. Sophomore linebacker Dwayne Boyles has been a disruptive force all season, posting a tackle for loss in eight of his last 10 games, including a team-high three at Connecticut earlier in the year. He leads the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and is second with three sacks.

Freshman quarterback Jordan McCloud has carried the Bulls' offense this season with starts in each of the last nine games. He has completed 115-of-203 attempts for 1,313 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also rushed 93 times for 245 yards and four scores. South Florida is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games following an against-the-spread loss.

