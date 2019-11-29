UCF vs. South Florida odds: 2019 War on I-4 picks, top predictions from proven computer model

The UCF Knights look to build momentum towards the postseason when they meet the South Florida Bulls in the 11th edition of the War on I-4 rivalry game. The Bulls (4-7), who are fourth in the American Athletic Conference East Division at 2-5, are 2-2 on the road, while the Knights (8-3), second in the AAC East at 5-2, are 5-0 at home this season. Friday's game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET from Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla. UCF has won two of its last three games against South Florida at Orlando. The Knights are favored by 23.5-points in the latest South Florida vs. UCF odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 61.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any South Florida vs. UCF picks down.

South Florida vs. Central Florida betting lines and trends:

South Florida vs. Central Florida: UCF -23.5

South Florida vs. Central Florida over-under: 61.5 points

South Florida vs. Central Florida money line: South Florida +1048, Central Florida -2423

USF: South Florida leads the all-time series 6-4

UCF: Central Florida is averaging 43.8 points per game

The model has taken into account that UCF is one of the best offensive teams in the nation over the past three seasons. Prior to the 27-24 loss at Cincinnati, the Knights had scored 30 or more points in 31 consecutive games, which is the longest streak in The Associated Press poll era, which began in 1936. Since the loss to the Bearcats, UCF has scored 30 or more points in each of its last five games.

Defensively, the Knights are led by senior linebacker Nate Evans, who has a team-high 92 tackles, including 56 solo, with three passes defensed. He is on pace to surpass his total from a year ago, when he made 99 tackles – 55 solo – with 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four passes defensed.

But just because the Knights can put up a lot of points does not guarantee they will cover the South Florida vs. Central Florida spread on Friday.

That's because the Bulls are used to success, having had 13 winning seasons since 2000. Under third-year coach Charlie Strong, South Florida is 21-15. Sophomore linebacker Dwayne Boyles has been a disruptive force all season, posting a tackle for loss in eight of his last 10 games, including a team-high three at Connecticut earlier in the year. He leads the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and is second with three sacks.

Freshman quarterback Jordan McCloud has carried the Bulls' offense this season with starts in each of the last nine games. He has completed 115-of-203 attempts for 1,313 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also rushed 93 times for 245 yards and four scores. South Florida is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games following an against-the-spread loss.

