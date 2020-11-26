The South Florida Bulls and the UCF Knights are set to square off in the 2020 War on I-4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls are 1-7 overall and 1-2 at home, while UCF is 5-3 overall and 3-1 on the road. The in-state rivals are facing off for the 12th time in history and USF holds a 6-5 edge in the all-time series despite UCF being on a three-game winning streak head-to-head.

Both teams have struggled against the spread this season with UCF at 3-5 an USF at 3-4. The Knights are favored by 25 points in the latest UCF vs. South Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 67. Before entering any South Florida vs. UCF picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UCF vs. South Florida spread: UCF -25

UCF vs. South Florida over-under: 67 points

UCF vs. South Florida money line: South Florida +1100, UCF -2400

What you need to know about South Florida

South Florida lost 56-21 against the Houston Cougars two weeks ago. USF was down 42-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for South Florida, but they got scores from QB Jordan McCloud, WR Omarion Dollison, and DB Leonard Parker, who has been filling in at running back lately.

The Bulls took Memphis to the wire three weeks ago and it was largely a function of winning the turnover battle (1-0), minimizing penalties (4-38) and bottling up the Memphis rushing attack. The Tigers only managed 98 yards on the ground in their 34-33 win as 17-point favorites and USF will be looking to implement a similar gameplan to cover as more than three-score underdogs again.

What you need to know about UCF

UCF lost a heartbreaker to the Cincinnati Bearcats when they met last October, and they left with another loss again last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but UCF had to settle for a 36-33 defeat against Cincinnati. Despite the loss, the Knights had strong showings from WR Marlon Williams, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 97 yards, and QB Dillon Gabriel, who passed for three TDs and 243 yards on 49 attempts in addition to picking up 30 yards on the ground.

Josh Heupel's offense continues to be one of the most high-powered in college football. The Knights are averaging 586.6 yards per game. Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. UCF has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 42.63 points per game.

