Tulane @ UCF

Current Records: Tulane 2-3; UCF 2-2

The Tulane Green Wave are staring down a pretty large 21-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. Tulane and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Bounce House. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Green Wave fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the SMU Mustangs last Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 37-34. The game was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but Tulane was outplayed the rest of the way. Tulane's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Stephon Huderson, who rushed for one TD and 132 yards on 19 carries.

Speaking of close games: UCF missed a PAT kick in the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers last week, and it came back to haunt them. It could have gone either way late during winning time for UCF or Memphis, but it was the Tigers snatching the 50-49 victory. The Knights were up 27-14 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. They might have lost, but man -- QB Dillon Gabriel was a total machine. He passed for five TDs and 601 yards on 49 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 49 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Gabriel's 93-yard TD bomb to WR Ryan O'Keefe in the fourth quarter.

The Green Wave are now 2-3 while UCF sits at 2-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulane enters the game with 18 overall offensive touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. UCF has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 582.3 on average.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bounce House -- Orlando, Florida

Bounce House -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

The Knights are a big 21-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knights, as the game opened with the Knights as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF have won two out of their last three games against Tulane.