UCF vs. Tulane odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Tulane Green Wave and the UCF Knights at noon ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is 6-4 overall and 5-0 at home, while UCF is 7-3 overall and 2-3 on the road. Tulane has scored at least 38 points in all of its wins this season. UCF had a three-game winning streak snapped two weeks ago by Tulsa. The Knights are favored by six points in the latest Tulane vs. UCF odds, while the over-under is set at 69.5.

Tulane came up short against Temple last week, falling 29-21. Justin McMillan had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 3.81 yards per passing attempt.

McMillan leads the Green Wave in passing yards with 1,806 and in rushing yards with 552.

Meanwhile, UCF fell 34-31 to Tulsa two weeks ago. UCF's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Adrian Killins Jr., who rushed for 95 yards and one TD on 10 carries, and Otis Anderson, who rushed for 66 yards and one TD on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Killins Jr.'s 57-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Gabriel Davis has 1,060 receiving yards and 10 TDs this season, but he does not have a 100-yard game or a TD reception in his past three outings.

The Green Wave come into the contest boasting the 10th most rushing touchdowns in the league at 29. UCF has displayed some offensive firepower of its own as they enter the matchup with 541.6 yards per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation.

