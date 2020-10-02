The No. 11 UCF Knights and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to square off in an AAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Bounce House in Orlando. The Knights are 2-0, while Tulsa is 0-1. Central Florida is 1-1 against the spread and Tulsa has covered in its only game this season.

The Knights are favored by 21.5-points in the latest UCF vs. Tulsa odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 72.

UCF vs. Tulsa spread: UCF -21.5

UCF vs. Tulsa over-under: 72 points

UCF vs. Tulsa money line: UCF -1450, Tulsa +950

What you need to know about UCF

Everything went UCF's way against the East Carolina Pirates last Saturday as the Knights picked up the 51-28 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UCF had established a 41-14 advantage. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was on fire, passing for four touchdowns and 408 yards on 47 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Gabriel's 64-yard TD bomb to wide receiver Jaylon Robinson in the second quarter.

The Knights are in the conversation for best team outside of the Power Five. They knocked off ACC member Georgia Tech 49-21 in their opener before handling ECU last week. UCF has been one of college football's better teams against the spread in recent years as well, going 16-12 ATS since 2018.

What you need to know about Tulsa

Tulsa has played in just one game, a 16-7 loss at Oklahoma State. Despite coming up short in that matchup against a Big 12 foe, the Golden Hurricane has plenty to build on. Tulsa held a lead heading into the fourth quarter and held Heisman candidate Chuba Hubbard under 100 yards on the ground.

Deneric Prince led Tulsa on the ground with 14 carries for 82 yards. Three different receivers caught at least four passes in the opener with Josh Johnson leading the way with a 5-63-1 receiving line.

How to make UCF vs. Tulsa picks

