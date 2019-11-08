UCF vs. Tulsa odds, line, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 105-69 run

The Central Florida Knights look to hang tough in the AAC when they face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a key college football matchup on Friday. The Knights (7-2, 4-1) are outscoring league opponents 228-126, an average of 45.6 to 25.2, while the Golden Hurricane (2-7, 0-5) are being outscored 192-134 in AAC play, an average of 38.4 to 26.8. Friday's game from Chapman Stadium in Tulsa is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET, and UCF is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 road games. The Knights are favored by 17 in the latest UCF vs. Tulsa odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 68.5. You'll want to see the current college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Tulsa vs. UCF picks of your own.

The model knows that prior to the Knights' 27-24 loss at Cincinnati, UCF had scored at least 30 points in 31 straight games, the longest streak since 1936. The Knights have also scored at least 40 in 22 of their last 35 games and have reached 50 a dozen times during that span. Through nine weeks, UCF is second in the country in total offense (551 yards per game) and fifth in scoring offense (46.3 points). The Knights also rank second in first downs at 236.

Offensively, the Knights are led by dynamic freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has completed 152-of-251 passes for 2,516 yards and 23 touchdowns. In Saturday's 44-29 win over Houston, he completed 21-of-30 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

But just because the Knights have been hot does not guarantee they will cover the UCF vs. Tulsa spread on Friday.

That's because Tulsa has had Central Florida's number on its home field, going 4-0 all-time at Chapman Stadium. Despite the Golden Hurricane's record, they have been in nearly every game. Tulsa has faced three conference opponents who were ranked in the Top 25 and each game went down to the final minutes, with the Golden Hurricane losing by an average of six points, including a 43-37 triple-overtime thriller at No. 24 SMU.

Leading Tulsa's offense is junior quarterback Zach Smith, a transfer from Baylor who has completed 186-of-340 pass attempts for 2,440 yards and 12 touchdowns. Smith's best game was Sept. 21 against Wyoming, when he completed 25-of-50 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

