UCF vs. Tulsa odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 105-69 run

The UCF Knights look for their fourth straight win when they visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in American Athletic Conference college football action on Friday. The Knights (7-2) are second in the AAC East at 4-1 and 2-2 on the road this season, while the Golden Hurricane (2-7) are 1-3 on their home field this season. Kickoff from Chapman Stadium in Tulsa is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Knights' lone conference loss was a 27-24 defeat at Cincinnati. Accordingly, the Knights are 17-point favorites in the latest UCF vs. Tulsa odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 69.5. Before making any Central Florida vs. Tulsa picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks.

Now the model has dialed in on Tulsa vs. UCF.

The model knows the Knights are 19-3 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, who led the Knights to a 12-1 mark a year ago. Heupel, who was just the third FBS coach ever to go undefeated during the regular season in his first year, was named FWAA First-Year Coach of the Year. The Knights have featured a big-play offense and have recorded 85 total plays of 20 or more yards through nine games.

Junior wide receiver Gabriel Davis leads the Knights with 19 explosive plays, including five touchdowns of 20 yards or more. He leads UCF with 53 receptions for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns. Earlier this season, he had four straight games of five or more receptions for 100 or more yards, including a 13-catch, 170-yard performance at Cincinnati. He also had three touchdowns in a win over Connecticut.

But just because the Knights have been hot does not guarantee they will cover the UCF vs. Tulsa spread on Friday.

That's because Tulsa has had Central Florida's number on its home field, going 4-0 all-time at Chapman Stadium. Despite the Golden Hurricane's record, they have been in nearly every game. Tulsa has faced three conference opponents who were ranked in the Top 25 and each game went down to the final minutes, with the Golden Hurricane losing by an average of six points, including a 43-37 triple-overtime thriller at No. 24 SMU.

Leading Tulsa's offense is junior quarterback Zach Smith, a transfer from Baylor who has completed 186-of-340 pass attempts for 2,440 yards and 12 touchdowns. Smith's best game was Sept. 21 against Wyoming, when he completed 25-of-50 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

So who wins Tulsa vs. Central Florida?