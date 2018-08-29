UCF vs. UConn odds: 2018 college football picks from expert who's 5-1 on Huskies games

An incredible Thursday slate of college football games is on tap, including the American Athletic matchup pitting the No. 21 Central Florida Knights against the Connecticut Huskies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Former UConn coach Bob Diaco dubbed the rivalry the "Civil Conflict" in 2014, and the following year even commissioned a trophy to be possessed by the annual winner.

The Knights are 23-point road favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has ticked up from a 70.5 opening to 75. But before you lock in any UConn vs. UCF picks, you need to hear what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

Oh, the renowned co-founder of AccuScore, specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. Armed with this trusty projection model as a guide, Oh is an impressive 5-1 in his previous six selections for or against the Huskies.

Last season, Oh confidently backed the Memphis Tigers, 16-point road favorites, against the Huskies. The result: Memphis steamrolled UConn with 700 yards of offense as Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson threw seven touchdown passes in a 70-31 romp, allowing Oh to cash with ease.

Now, Oh has scrutinized UCF vs. UConn from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing at SportsLine.

Oh knows Scott Frost, who led the Knights to a perfect 13-0 season in 2017, culminating in a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn, is now the head coach at Nebraska. Taking his place is Josh Heupel, the former Oklahoma star who served as Missouri's quarterbacks coach last season.

Back for his sophomore season is UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who completed 67 percent of his passes in 2017 while gaining 7 yards per carry out of the option. One of his favorite targets should be wideout Dredrick Snelson, who racked up 695 receiving yards.

The Knights' backfield will likely feature the one-two punch of bruiser Taj McGowan, who will try to wear down opposing defenses, and sophomore Adrian Killins, the small but shifty running back capable of breaking off big chunks of yardage.

But just because the Knights have plenty of firepower doesn't mean they can cover a three-touchdown-plus spread. Connecticut, which finished last season 3-9, turns to senior quarterback David Pindell, who started four games in 2017, tossing four scores and six interceptions. His primary receivers create matchup woes for opposing secondaries. Aaron McLean, a 6-foot-5 senior, makes the transition from receiver to tight end, while 6-foot-3 sophomore Keyion Dixon should be able to pull down a majority of 50-50 balls.

The Huskies hope to get more production from sophomore running backs Kevin Mensah and Nate Hopkins, who appeared to wear down as the 2017 season progressed. In their final nine games, the Huskies mustered just 3.2 yards per carry.

We can tell you Oh is leaning toward the Under, but he has uncovered a critical X-factor that will determine which side of the spread hits hard. He's sharing what it is, and which team to back, only at SportsLine.

So which side of the spread should you back for UCF vs. UConn, and which X-factor determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who's 5-1 on picks involving the Huskies.