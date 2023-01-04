Ball State running back Carson Steele, who ranked among the top 10 rushers in the country in the 2022 season, has committed to UCLA as a transfer. Steele, who has two years of eligibility remaining, announced the decision on his personal Twitter account.

Steele had a breakout season as a sophomore, rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns for Ball State despite not playing in a bowl game. He cleared the 100-yard plateau nine times in 12 games to finish No. 9 in the nation in yards rushing and tied for 15th in rushing touchdowns. Steele has nearly 2,800 yards from scrimmage and 22 touchdowns in two seasons.

The transfer running back is a major addition for Chip Kelly and UCLA as star running back Zach Charbonnet enters the NFL Draft. The Bruins finished No. 6 nationally in rushing offense at more than 238 yards per game and led the nation with 6.02 yards per carry during a strong 9-4 campaign. However, nearly two-thirds of UCLA's rushing offense is out the door as Charbonnet and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson graduate.

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Steele fits the profile of the big, physical running backs that Kelly has embraced during his time in Westwood. In addition to Steele, UCLA returns Keegan Jones (332 yards, 2 TDs), TJ Harden (325 yards, 2 TDs) and converted quarterback Colson Yankoff (174 yards, TD). Steele joins a top-10 transfer class that also includes Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee from the MAC.

Steele was rated a two-star prospect and the No. 288 running back in the 247Sports ratings in the Class of 2021. Ball State was his only FBS offer. Now, Steele will have an opportunity to compete on the national stage as he joins a Bruins squad that finished No. 18 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings.