UCLA at Utah: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
These two Pac-12 teams desperately need something good to happen
Your Week 10 slate of college football features a little Friday edition of #Pac12AfterDark with UCLA traveling to Utah in a slot all by themselves. While no one will confuse this matchup with the game of the week, there are a couple of factors that could make this game go either way.
The first is the physical health of UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who has been banged up in one way or another for the past year or so. His availability will determine whether the most important player is on the field or not. The other is the mental health of the Utes, who are on a four-game slide. Following last week's loss 41-20 loss to Oregon, quarterback Tyler Huntley called the slide "F------ embarrassing."
Viewing information
Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: FS1 | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free)
Storylines
UCLA: Will quarterback Josh Rosen play? Rosen left the Week 9 game against Washington with what was only described by his coach Jim Mora as "multiple" injuries. It's not clear yet what Rosen's availability for the Friday night game will be -- Mora told reporters this week he doesn't know -- but going on the road on a short week doesn't make it sound promising. Rosen has been banged up in each of the last two seasons. Since he's asked to do so much, it's no surprise the Bruins just aren't the same team without him.
Utah: What's more surprising: the Utes being dead last in the Pac-12 South, or that their only conference win is against suddenly red-hot Arizona? It's been that kind of season for Kyle Whittingham's team. With four games remaining, the 4-4 Utes need two more wins to guarantee bowl eligibility. Since there are back-to-back games against Washington State and Washington, it would benefit Utah to try to get a win where it realistically can. Otherwise, this program risks missing out on a bowl for the first time since 2013.
Prediction
Let's see, UCLA is dreadful against the spread anyway (2-6 in all games and 0-for on the road and as an underdog), and might be without their best player at the most important position coming off a short week. This one doesn't look promising for the Bruins. Pick: Utah -6.5
-
CFB games to watch in Week 10
It's still the regular season but the College Football Playoff has already begun
-
Penn State at Michigan State picks, odds
Penn State looks to keep its playoff hopes alive in East Lansing
-
LSU vs. Alabama preview, pick, odds
The Tigers and Crimson Tide will kick off under the lights on Saturday night on the SEC on...
-
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St pick, prediction
This year's Bedlam game once again has high stakes for the Big 12 title race
-
Virginia Tech at Miami pick, TV info
The ACC Coastal is on the line in Miami Gardens with Virginia Tech and Miami
-
Clemson at NC State pick, TV info
Clemson looks to continue its College Football Playoff push at NC State
Add a Comment