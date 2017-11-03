UCLA at Utah: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Your Week 10 slate of college football features a little Friday edition of #Pac12AfterDark with UCLA traveling to Utah in a slot all by themselves. While no one will confuse this matchup with the game of the week, there are a couple of factors that could make this game go either way.

The first is the physical health of UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who has been banged up in one way or another for the past year or so. His availability will determine whether the most important player is on the field or not. The other is the mental health of the Utes, who are on a four-game slide. Following last week's loss 41-20 loss to Oregon, quarterback Tyler Huntley called the slide "F------ embarrassing."

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free)

Storylines

UCLA: Will quarterback Josh Rosen play? Rosen left the Week 9 game against Washington with what was only described by his coach Jim Mora as "multiple" injuries. It's not clear yet what Rosen's availability for the Friday night game will be -- Mora told reporters this week he doesn't know -- but going on the road on a short week doesn't make it sound promising. Rosen has been banged up in each of the last two seasons. Since he's asked to do so much, it's no surprise the Bruins just aren't the same team without him.

Utah: What's more surprising: the Utes being dead last in the Pac-12 South, or that their only conference win is against suddenly red-hot Arizona? It's been that kind of season for Kyle Whittingham's team. With four games remaining, the 4-4 Utes need two more wins to guarantee bowl eligibility. Since there are back-to-back games against Washington State and Washington, it would benefit Utah to try to get a win where it realistically can. Otherwise, this program risks missing out on a bowl for the first time since 2013.

Prediction

Let's see, UCLA is dreadful against the spread anyway (2-6 in all games and 0-for on the road and as an underdog), and might be without their best player at the most important position coming off a short week. This one doesn't look promising for the Bruins. Pick: Utah -6.5



