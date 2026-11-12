The belle of the ball in any coaching cycle would typically be a coach with the profile of Bob Chesney at UCLA, a bona fide young star in the coaching ranks who has taken what is historically thought of as a basketball school to Big Ten and national championship contention immediately.

This is a down coaching cycle for now, especially mid-season, compared to the relative insanity of 2025, when there was no true blue-blood job opening besides Florida State. UCLA is certainly working on their end to ensure Chesney is not one-and-done as the Bruins' head man.

Sources tell CBS Sports that UCLA is working to sign him to a new deal and has been in dialogue for at least a month. On the heels of Wake Forest getting a new deal done with Jake Dickert, UCLA is working to be the next school to lock in a new deal with its head coach. After Martin Jarmond's departure, Tim Harris is the school's CEO and athletic director. Harris, a UCLA alum, spent three decades with the Lakers, and locking Chesney down would be an important win for the early portion of his tenure.

The Curt Cignetti blueprint

Schools have been searching for their version of Curt Cignetti. Coaching cycles have archetypes, and one currently en vogue is the proven winner.

But there is a difference between hiring a coach who has had a good year or two and hiring someone who has won throughout the ranks, as Cignetti did when he bet on himself to leave Alabama as an assistant in the first portion of Nick Saban's dynasty to go to Division II IUP. He won there, at Elon, James Madison and then ultimately at Indiana, but it was a yeoman's journey up the ladder compared to Ryan Day or Lincoln Riley, whose first head-coaching jobs were at a couple of the most storied programs in the sport's history.

Chesney has won at every stop of NCAA-sanctioned college football. He won a conference championship and went 9-2 at Division III Salve Regina. He won two conference titles at Division II Assumption. He won four conference championships at Holy Cross and reached an FCS quarterfinal, and, like Cignetti, he won a conference title at JMU (Chesney's came with a College Football Playoff berth as well).

Winners win, as the old adage goes, and in today's college football, schools are more apt to look for coaches who have a track record of success on the field. Of the 16 Power Four conference jobs that opened in 2025, 11 went to coaches who either had head-coaching experience or were head coaches at other schools. A 12th, Ole Miss, went with Pete Golding, who was the interim coach during the team's CFP run.

Troy Aikman calls out 'embarrassing' UCLA attendance as unbeaten Bruins chase CFP berth Brad Crawford

Can UCLA sustain momentum?

There is constant conversation about just how serious UCLA is about athletics in general. It's a subplot that never truly goes away around the program.

In a letter to UCLA supporters, chancellor Julio Frank wrote: "UCLA Athletics currently carries a significant financial deficit, and its current path is not sustainable." He said the future goal is a model that "supports itself through the revenue it generates."

Donor contributions declined every year over the four years preceding Chesney's hire, and part of Harris' task will be to modernize revenue generation.

Rose Bowl attendance is a constant topic of discussion around the program, as seats sit empty and multiple sections are tarped off in the venerable venue, even as UCLA remains undefeated. Chesney actually addressed it in late October after the team's win against Michigan State, putting the onus on his players to help the effort out by connecting with their classmates to get a better student section.

"The student section was slow to get in there, and then felt like they left a little bit early," Chesney told reporters. "They gotta do a better job too -- we all got to do a better job, but we probably just got to get more involved and make sure our guys in classes are talking about this with everybody...We've done everything we could as far as the tickets, as far as the travel plans and the free access. All those things, I think the administration is doing a great job. We just gotta make sure everybody is talking about it on this campus."

UCLA alum Troy Aikman has been more vocal, calling the attendance "a little embarrassing." It's not just the Bruins, as crosstown rivals USC are in the same attendance-discourse boat, but it doesn't help program perception to be wrapped up in it as the team comes down the stretch.

Any extension for Chesney to keep him in Westwood would likely come with an enhanced package for the roster, and that will be real money to take the Bruins higher than what sources say is a roster over $20 million to match what consistent Big Ten and national title rosters cost, which is around $40 million. Chesney and general manager Derrick Wray have built a roster with some former JMU players, namely star running back Wayne Knight (12, with about six who are significant contributors), and the team has a physical style that has proved to be enough of a platform to help Ty Dieffenbach continue the team's success in the absence of Nico Iamaleava.

UCLA is hard at work to prove that the success in Chesney's first year isn't just a blip on the radar, and retaining him will be key to that pursuit.