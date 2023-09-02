Who's Playing

Central Carolina Chanticleers @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Central Carolina 0-0, UCLA 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins will host the Central Carolina Chanticleers to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Rose Bowl.

Looking back to last season, Central Carolina finished a solid 9-4 in the regular season last year, but they're hoping to make up for the 53-29 loss they were dealt in the Birmingham Bowl. Speaking of bowl games, UCLA finished 9-4 in the regular season but they also didn't get the ending they wanted: they suffered a 37-35 loss in the Sun Bowl.

Central Carolina will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 14.5-point underdog. They finished last season with a mediocre 4-9 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Even though the experts think Central Carolina isn't going to win this one, the team was an even 2-2 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $916.25. UCLA will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 7-1 as such last season.

Odds

UCLA is a big 14.5-point favorite against Central Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 66 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.