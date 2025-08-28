Stepping into the head coaching role at UCLA last year, DeShaun Foster faced a mix of excitement and intimidation. The former Bruins standout -- promoted from running backs coach after Chip Kelly's departure in February 2024 -- said the sudden responsibility pushed him into uncharted territory.

Reflecting on that first year Wednesday, Foster admitted he was nervous stepping into the role.

"Oh, I was scared," Foster said. "And I've never been scared on the football field. It was a nervous feeling just because it was brand new and I'd never been in that position. But I'm nowhere near where we were last year, so I feel pretty good."

Foster's first season began with a win at Hawaii but was followed by five straight losses before the Bruins rallied late, finishing 5-7 amid the transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Still, he believes those early challenges, combined with roster improvements, set UCLA up for a stronger follow-up.

"All of it," Foster said Wednesday when asked what excites him for Year 2. "Just excited for a season. Got a good group of guys. We brought in some good players, brought in some good coaches and everything that we've been doing this for, everybody's been in line. So I just like the trajectory of this program right now. It's going in the right direction."

Key roster upgrades include Tennessee five-star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava and new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri. Foster enters the 2025 season opener Saturday night against Utah at the Rose Bowl with confidence, hoping experience translates into on-field success.

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster finds redemption at Big Ten Media Days by referencing viral gaffe one year earlier Cody Nagel

Last summer at Big Ten Media Days, Foster's inexperience was on display with a 64-second, stop-and-start introduction -- complete with awkward pauses and an unprompted geography lesson ("We're in L.A.") -- that quickly went viral. The stumble reflected the challenge of stepping into a high-pressure role for the first time and navigating the media spotlight.

This past July, in his return to Big Ten Media Days, Foster displayed far more confidence and humor, acknowledging that early misstep became a defining moment -- not just for him, but for how he connects with players.

"Our players saw me be a human, and it brought us closer together," Foster said. "We've been joking about it for about a year now. The players know that that same genuine approach is how we coach, recruit and build this program."