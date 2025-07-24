What a difference a year -- and a little preparation -- can make. Last summer, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster delivered possibly one of the most uncomfortable introductions in media day history with a 64-second, stop-and-start statement that included a geography reminder no one asked for ("We're in L.A.") and enough awkward pauses to make even seasoned cringe-watchers wince.

But this time? Foster stepped to the lectern at Big Ten Media Days with confidence and a nearly seven-minute opening statement that felt like the perfect sequel to last year's viral moment -- and this time, he was in on the joke.

"Well everyone, I'm back," Foster said after thanking UCLA leadership. "Last year, I stood up here reminding everyone that UCLA is in L.A., which looking back might have been the most obvious geography lesson in Big Ten history. But, you know what, important things are worth stating clearly. We are in L.A. and we're proud to be in L.A. And this year we're ready to show the Big Ten what L.A. football looks like when it's firing on all cylinders."

Foster, a former UCLA standout, was promoted from running backs coach in February 2024 after Chip Kelly's unexpected departure to become Ohio State's offensive coordinator. The sudden change thrust Foster -- and the entire program -- into a whirlwind, all while navigating the broader transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

The Bruins finished 5-7 in his debut season but head into Year 2 with renewed optimism, led by transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava and an offensive overhaul that includes new coordinator Tino Sunseri, who arrived from Indiana.

Foster said that early misstep became a defining moment -- not just for him, but for how he connects with his team.

"That moment speaking to you last year taught me a valuable lesson: authenticity resonates more deeply than perfection," Foster said. "Our players saw me be a human, and it brought us closer together. We've been joking about it for about a year now. The players know that that same genuine approach is how we coach, recruit and build this program."

UCLA won its only national championship in 1954 and hasn't won a conference title since 1998 as a member of the then-called Pac-10. The Bruins haven't posted a double-digit win season in a decade.

The projected win total for UCLA in 2025 is 5.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Bruins have the fourth-worst odds to win the Big Ten title at +19000.