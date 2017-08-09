UCLA coach Jim Mora supports Josh Rosen decision to voice his opinion

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is a man with opinions and he is not afraid to share. Many of those opinions -- or, at least the ones that get picked up and redistributed -- have been targeted at the NCAA's model of amateurism.

Because this is the way college football has always been, Rosen has his share of critics who invite him to find a solution or shut up and play, oftentimes using their own personal hardship experiences for evidence as if somehow that made it the preferred way. And because Rosen has a history doing some viral things like this and this, he gets labeled with "maturity issues" so it's more likely that something he says will come across as such ...

UCLA Quarterback Josh Rosen: "Raise the SAT requirement at Alabama and see what kind of team they have" https://t.co/fwmPAOXMSR — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) August 8, 2017

Rosen wasn't misquoted. He shouldn't have used Alabama, unprompted and without reason, as an example of academic ineptitude. That's perpetuating a stereotype and undermines his bigger point. Still, it's up to us to take Rosen's comments in their entirety and make sense of them. The subject matter is too important to diminish as a cheap shot or an easily refutable hot take.

In reality, promoting a cause was all Rosen was trying to do. Rosen's coach, Jim Mora, is fine with that as long he feels Rosen knows the consequences of his words. Mora appeared on the "Dan Patrick Show" to discuss his quarterback's comments.

"It's important to know this about Josh Rosen: He's very, very, very well respected by his coaches and his teammates because we see on a daily basis his commitment, his work ethic, his attitude, his passion for football," Mora said. "We also know he's an incredibly intelligent young man that does have opinions. Oftentimes, those opinions are conveyed to others because he is trying to bring attention to some who are less fortunate or have less than he does, and at times he feels are being taken advantage of."

"The message to Josh is it's OK to have opinions," Mora continued. "And as a 20-year-old you're going to have opinions now that maybe you don't have when you're 22, 23, 30, 50, 60 that are maybe different from when you were 13, 14, 15, 16, 17. But when you express those opinions in a public forum ... part of the learning process is saying things that come back to bite you a little bit."

Mora's whole interview is worth a listen. He dives into his conversation with Rosen and where he stands on those comments. Rosen may have to deal with "consequences" for his words but somewhere in the middle of the anti-NCAA and purist rhetoric there's a solution to all of this.

Rosen knew his comments, made earlier in the offseason, would create a stir. The NCAA is a triggering topic. It also happens to be a worthwhile one.