UCLA pulled one of the quickest hooks of a power conference coach in recent years as DeShaun Foster was let go after only 15 games with the school. The former Bruins All-American running back posted a 5-10 record, including a 0-3 record to start his second season.

Now, UCLA becomes one of the most intriguing openings in the country. The Bruins joined the Big Ten in 2024 and are set to receive a massive infusion of cash and attention thanks to the massive television contracts. However, it's also a program that has failed to win at the highest level in many years, and has not reached the Rose Bowl since 1997.

They also have some major structural problems the athletic department is still working through, especially on the financial front. The situation was middling enough that former coach Chip Kelly left the program to instead be an offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

However, if UCLA is willing to take a swing, there are intriguing candidates out there. Here are potential candidates for the Bruins' head coaching job.

USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn

Two years ago, Lynn abandoned his role as defensive coordinator under Chip Kelly to take the job at USC. In many ways, the collapse of UCLA football can be traced back to that moment. If the athletic department ponies up to keep Lynn, does Kelly stay? There's a real case.

Lynn is one of the top up-and-coming defensive coordinators in the sport and helped lead the Bruins to a national top 10 defense in 2023. With three years in Southern California, he brings ties and experience. And furthermore, his father, Anthony, was head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-20. Certainly, it doesn't hurt to have a notable name.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi

Lupoi is regarded as one of the best recruiters in the sport over a storied assistant coaching career and has helped set the tone for a rising Oregon squad. With the combination of Lupoi and Dan Lanning, the Ducks have set themselves apart as one of the most formidable defensive units in the Big Ten.

If he came home to Southern California, Lupoi would quickly be able to establish the Bruins as a recruiting powerhouse. Getting back to the West Coast with Oregon is also a solid benefit as he reopened California recruiting pipelines over the past few years. He could step in at UCLA already ready.

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson

The 36-year-old Specner Danielson is from Southern California, played college football at Azusa Pacific outside of Los Angeles and is establishing himself as one of the top up-and-coming names in the sport. Danielson has won back-to-back Mountain West championships and reached a 16-4 record with the Broncos, including a trip to the College Football Playoff.

The only slight concern about Danielson is that his career is relatively brief and has been defined by Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty. In his first FBS game without Jeanty, Boise State lost 34-7 at South Florida. Additionally, Danielson could decide to wait out the job market and wait for a clearer opportunity.

New Mexico coach Jason Eck

If you can't beat him, join him? Eck handed Foster one of the most devastating losses in program history with the 35-10 decimation on Friday and has proven himself as a serious football coach. Prior to New Mexico, Eck led Idaho to back-to-back FCS top 10 finishes and has a 28-14 record in his career.

Granted, Eck is a Midwesterner from Wisconsin who has primarily coached at small town programs. Would he be interested in the bright lights of Los Angeles?

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith

Smith is a Pasadena native who established himself as a rising star during his run at Oregon State. After a tough rebuild, he led the Beavers to a 25-13 record over his final three years, including a 10-win season in 2022, the program's first since 2006.

He took the Michigan State job two years ago and early results have been somewhat middling. However, the Spartans have been a stronger athletic department over the past several years. Smith would be a major swing -- and might be interested in moving back to the West Coast. If UCLA tries for him, the program had better have the resources lined up.

After UCLA fired head coach DeShaun Foster three games into the 2025 season, BruinReportOnline's team of insiders are providing on-the-ground updates as the Bruins look for their next head coach. Stay in the know on all of the latest happenings surrounding the UCLA coaching search and sign up for a VIP membership to BruinReportOnline now to get 60% off your first year of VIP UCLA insider scoop!