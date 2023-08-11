Shut it all down. Three-star wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer may have just posted the best commitment video of the 2024 cycle, and there are still four months until the early signing period. In fact, it should stand as one of the best commitment videos of all time.

Gilmer spoofed a classic Nike commercial, featuring NBA star LeBron James, to announce his commitment to UCLA. In Gilmer's version, an almost one-to-one recreation of the James classic, Gilmer plays multiple versions of himself sitting poolside.

The video culminates in Gilmer, sporting an all-white suit and a faux afro, doing a backflip into the pool and swimming beside UCLA's logo whilst underwater. The entire video, courtesy of On3, can be seen below:

The original commercial, Gilmer's muse, was part of a series that ran ahead of the 2006-07 NBA season. Each installment featured James playing various members of his family, dubbed "The LeBrons," with the pool edition bringing the series to a wrap.

Gilmer a big win for Bruins

Gilmer committed to UCLA and coach Chip Kelly over an impressive group of finalists, including Oklahoma, Michigan State, Washington, Stanford and Cal. The Chatsworth (California) Sierra Canyon product is the first true wide receiver prospect to join UCLA's 2024 class.

A three-star player, he ranks as the No. 47 wide receiver and No. 31 player in the state of California.

"There were a lot of things I liked about UCLA," Gilmer told 247Sports' Greg Biggins. "I've been there several times and have a really strong comfort level at the school and with the coaches. Jerry Neuheisel (WR coach), that's my guy and we're really close. He's actually the reason why I waited until the 11th to make my commitment. When he played, he wore No. 11 so I thought it would be cool to commit on that day for him."

The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound Gilmer grades out as a four-star in the 247Sports Composite. UCLA's recruiting class now ranks 50th in 247Sports Team Composite rankings.