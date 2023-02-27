UCLA has hired Baltimore Ravens safeties coach D'Anton Lynn as its new defensive coordinator, the university announced Monday. Lynn, the son of former Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, has spent eight years as an NFL assistant after a three-time All-Big Ten playing career at Penn State.

Lynn replaces Bill McGovern, who coached under Chip Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles and missed the final six weeks of the 2022 season with health issues. McGovern will remain on staff in an off-field role as director of football administration.

"We are excited to add D'Anton to our staff as defensive coordinator," Kelly said in a statement. "His energy and enthusiasm, along with his experience, will make an immediate impact. I look forward to watching him develop our players both on and off the field."

Lynn, 33, started his career by following his father to Buffalo and Los Angeles, and later joined former Penn State coach Bill O'Brien with the Houston Texans. However, he has spent the last two years as safeties coach under John Harbaugh in Baltimore. Michigan coach Jim and John Harbaugh have repeatedly shuffled defensive assistants. Lynn worked under former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in his final season in Baltimore. He also served as a head coach in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Now, Lynn is tasked with invigorating a defense that ranked among the bottom 40 units nationally in both scoring and total defense. The Bruins were especially poor against the pass, allowing more than 273 yards per game. In losses, UCLA surrendered 41 points and 327 yards passing per game. The Ravens held opponents to just 18.8 points per game, good enough for No. 3 in the NFL.

While Lynn's primary focus has been on safeties in the NFL, assistant Brian Norwood will coach the position in 2023 and serve as defensive passing game coordinator. Additionally, Ikaika Malloe has added defensive line coach to his responsibilities, while running backs coach DeShaun Foster added an associate head coach title. Kodi Whitfield is slotted as cornerbacks coach.

Lynn's hiring is just the latest in a wave of young coordinator hires by major programs. Alabama poached Tommy Rees, 30, as its new offensive coordinator from Notre Dame. Florida tapped Austin Armstrong, 29, to run its defense. Pete Golding, 39, left Alabama to take over as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, while Kenny Dillingham, 32, became one of the youngest head coaches in the country at Arizona State.