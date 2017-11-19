UCLA is reportedly already in pursuit of Chip Kelly to replace Jim Mora

UCLA is paying Jim Mora a lot of money to not be the Bruins head coach next season and beyond -- about $12 million, according to USA Today's buyout database. To eat that kind of money, especially in the wake of massive facility improvements, implies UCLA is going for broke on a splashy coaching hire.

Per 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, that big name is former Oregon coach Chip Kelly.

"David Dunn, Kelly's agent is apparently flying into Los Angeles to meet with UCLA Athletic Director Dan Guerrero and Associate Athletic Director Josh Rebholz," the report states.

Kelly was 46-7 in four seasons at Oregon from 2009-12 and took the Ducks to the BCS Championship Game in 2010. He had two unsuccessful stints at NFL franchises, one as the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and one with the San Francisco 49ers. In all, Kelly went 28-25 as a coach in the pros. He will continue to earn buyout monies from the 49ers for the next few years.

Despite his issues in the NFL, Kelly is a proven innovator and winner at the collegiate level. Furthermore, he is reportedly "anxious" to get back into coaching. His name has already been mentioned heavily with Florida's vacancy. Kelly, presently an analyst at ESPN, has a past show-cause penalty with the NCAA from his time at Oregon that has since expired.

Given Kelly's Pac-12 ties and experience recruiting on the West Coast, UCLA would seemingly be a great fit if Kelly were in fact interested.

Scariest thing UCLA could ever do in the eyes of arch rival USC is go get Chip Kelly as Bruins head coach. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 19, 2017

This certainly feels like UCLA, not exactly dying to spend $12-plus million, is making a play to get in a line for Kelly. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 19, 2017

Either way, UCLA desperately needs to nail this hire. It's been nearly 20 years -- and under the guidance of four different coaches -- since the Bruins last won a conference title. With USC remaining insular with Clay Helton, the Bruins clearly see this as an opportunity to take control of not just L.A., but the entire conference with a big-name coach.