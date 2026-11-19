No. 4 UCLA will travel to Ann Arbor on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ Premium) to face a Michigan team limping in after back-to-back losses.

Both the Bruins and Wolverines are playing for first-year coaches, but it'd be hard for the vibes around Bob Chesney and Kyle Whittingham's inaugural seasons to feel more different.

In Westwood, Chesney has become an instant legend for the turnaround he's authored with the Bruins. Yes, UCLA has had a fairly favorable schedule by avoiding Indiana and Ohio State, but a lesser team would be incapable of avoiding the pitfalls of the Big Ten schedule like UCLA has thus far to close in on their first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff.

UCLA will have to resist the urge to look ahead to next week's battle with cross-town rival USC, but shouldn't find it too hard to be motivated to go into the Big House and get a win for the first time since 1982.

Michigan is only three years removed from winning it all, but that 2023 national title feels like it was ages ago at this point in Ann Arbor. Whittingham was brought in to restore order for Michigan football, but at 5-5 with some truly awful losses -- most notably a 15-6 embarrassment against rival Michigan State -- there's growing chatter about Whittingham being a one-and-done.

Bowl eligibility is far from guaranteed with a closing stretch featuring No. 4 UCLA and No. 14 Ohio State, and losses in the last two might seal Whittingham's fate as one of the worst Michigan hires in history.

So, what should you be watching for as UCLA takes on Michigan on Saturday afternoon? These are the five things we'll be keying on.

1. Who starts at QB for Michigan?

Bryce Underwood underwhelmed to start the year and got benched at halftime against Penn State for Tommy Carr, who led a second-half comeback to beat the Nittany Lions. That represented the peak of Carr's tenure as the starter, as he likewise couldn't get the offense going, even after Michigan fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck. On Saturday, he was benched for Underwood.

Kyle Whittingham said to start the week that it'd be a competition between the two in practice for the starting job on Saturday, and it's a sign of how bad things have been at the quarterback position that Michigan is having a competition in Week 12 of the season without having any injuries.

Carr's stats are slightly better than Underwood's, but both have been dreadful against quality competition. Much of Carr's success came against Rutgers, while Underwood's best game was against UTEP. Against Big Ten defenses with a pulse, neither has consistently moved the football through the air, and Michigan has become painfully, predictably one-dimensional.

Michigan has had an extra week to figure out something offensively that can present a challenge to the Bruins' defense, but given UCLA's been stingy on that end, Michigan will need to dig deep in the playbook to throw a real wrench in the Bruins' plans.

2. UCLA's shift to elite defense

The Bruins began the season winning games in shootout fashion. Their games against Cal and Purdue in Weeks 1 and 3 were track meets, and it seemed like UCLA would be the kind of team that leaned on a high-powered offense to make up for a defense that had some holes.

Then, almost overnight, the Bruins had it all click defensively and have been an elite unit ever since. Minnesota is the only team to reach 20 points on the Bruins since that 52-38 win over Purdue in Week 3, as the Bruins have stymied every opponent they've faced. While the schedule has presented them with some weaker offenses, that still includes Oregon on the road and an improved Illinois squad last week.

That has allowed UCLA to shift its identity with Ty Dieffenbach at quarterback. The rushing attack that was the best in the nation early on has cooled off considerably, and the Bruins have adjusted their offensive approach since losing Nico Iamaleava to injury. Now they focus on playing complementary football thanks to their defense making a midseason leap.

Against Michigan, you can bet the game plan will be to find a way to get a lead and then make sure they force the Wolverines to prove they can drive the length of the field by avoiding turnovers and limiting mistakes.

3. The Dieffenbach-Mizell big play pairing

UCLA is still committed to running the football, but after starting the year with 287 yards per game in the first three games, they've only topped 165 yards in a game once since. Defenses have loaded up to stop the run and dared Ty Dieffenbach to beat them over the top.

The veteran backup has obliged, and while UCLA's offense isn't the sharpest or most efficient in the country, they are capable of a quick-strike score at any time. Dieffenbach has played in six games and is tied for sixth in the country with six passes of 50+ yards -- matching the likes of Drew Mestemaker, Noah Fifita and Gunner Stockton.

All of those are to speedy receiver Aidan Mizell, who UCLA seems to be able to scheme open down the field about once a game. Dieffenbach rarely misses those opportunities, and those plays often make the difference in a UCLA win.

The two hooked up twice for 75-yard touchdowns late against Minnesota to break that game open for a 14-point win, and while the Bruins lull defenses to sleep with their ground-and-pound attack, the entire time they're setting up opponents for the haymaker down the field. If Michigan's going to have a chance at the upset, they have to stay disciplined and prevent that big play over the top, because that's the exact type of play the Wolverines have struggled to make all year.

4. Who makes plays without J.J. Buchanan?

While UCLA knows exactly who its big-play threat is in the passing game, Michigan is now without its top receiver for the rest of the season. For a team that already struggled moving the ball through the air, losing Buchanan is a major blow for the Wolverines' offense.

Buchanan accounted for 39.5% of Michigan's receiving yards this season (646) and 71.4% of their receiving touchdowns (5). He was the only reliable downfield threat and whether it was Underwood or Carr under center, he was about the only player who they would consider targeting over the top.

Andrew Marsh leads the team in receptions (48) and figures to get an even greater target share without Buchanan, but much of his work is done in the short passing game. Given Michigan's struggles consistently moving the ball, creating big plays feels vital to their chances, but without Buchanan it's not obvious who they look to in order to create those.

5. Does a win lock UCLA into the CFP?

The Bruins can get to 11-0 with a win on Saturday that would also clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. With a ranked opponent left in No. 18 USC, one would think that would be enough to lock up their spot in the College Football Playoff's top 11.

Given most of the teams on the outside looking in have three losses, it'd be an incredibly tough sell to boot UCLA for one of those teams; that said, this committee has been a bit unpredictable -- and has especially not been kind to the Big Ten.

In years past, the committee has been adamant about not punishing teams for losing conference championship games, but there is at least some question as to whether the Bruins would be a lock if they ended up 11-2 with losses to USC and Indiana (their likely opponent in the Big Ten title game). A win on Saturday would seemingly put them into the bracket in pencil, but I don't think the Bruins will feel fully comfortable until they've got 12 wins (or the final rankings are out and they're officially in).