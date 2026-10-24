UCLA vs. Michigan State live updates: No. 9 Bruins look to remain unbeaten in Big Ten showdown with Spartans

Alessio Milivojevic out for Michigan State
With No. 9 UCLA already down to backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, Michigan State will be without starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Milivojevic was listed as questionable on the Friday night injury report, but he will be unable to go against the Bruins. The issue for the Spartans is that backup quarterback Cam Fancher is also dealing with an injury, so third-string freshman Kayd Coffman is in line for his first career start.
A three-star recruit in the 2026 signing class, Coffman was the No. 24 quarterback in the recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.