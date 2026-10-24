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UCLA vs. Michigan State live updates: No. 9 Bruins look to remain unbeaten in Big Ten showdown with Spartans

Live updates, highlights and analysis as UCLA battles Michigan State Saturday on CBS

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No. 9 UCLA is the last remaining undefeated team across the 34-team Big Ten/SEC landscape and will put its unblemished record on the line Saturday in a Week 8 conference showdown with Michigan State. The Spartans are just 2-5 (0-4 Big Ten), but they'll try to play the role of spoiler as they head to the Rose Bowl for their first road game against the Bruins since 1974.

After consecutive losses by a total of four points, Michigan State is yearning for a tangible sign of progress under first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald. Such signs have come in abundance at UCLA, which has taken college football by surprise under new coach Bob Chesney. But if the Bruins are going to reach the potential they showed during a 6-0 start and crash the College Football Playoff, there isn't much margin for error within a light schedule.

Watch UCLA vs. Michigan State live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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Alessio Milivojevic out for Michigan State

With No. 9 UCLA already down to backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, Michigan State will be without starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Milivojevic was listed as questionable on the Friday night injury report, but he will be unable to go against the Bruins. The issue for the Spartans is that backup quarterback Cam Fancher is also dealing with an injury, so third-string freshman Kayd Coffman is in line for his first career start. 

A three-star recruit in the 2026 signing class, Coffman was the No. 24 quarterback in the recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

 
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Previewing UCLA vs. Michigan State

A pair of Big Ten programs heading in divergent directions under first-year coaches will square off Saturday, as No. 9 UCLA hosts Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The Bruins (6-0, 4-0 Big Ten) have emerged as a stunning success story under first-year coach Bob Chesney, while the Spartans (2-5, 0-4) are still trying to find their footing under new coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Across the Big Ten and SEC, UCLA is the last remaining undefeated team as the Bruins continue building a profile with eery similarities to the 2024 Indiana team. Chesney is just the second head coach in FBS history to start his tenure 6-0 for a team that was coming off a 9-loss season. The other was Curt Cignetti with the Hoosiers in 2024.

Both coaches came from James Madison and immediately ignited struggling Big Ten outfits. It's been a tougher road for Fitzgerald, the former longtime Northwestern coach who returned to the sideline this season after three years away from the college game. The Spartans' last two losses have come by a combined total of four points against Illinois and Northwestern.

Michigan State is now seeking to avoid starting 0-5 in Big Ten play in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history as it heads west for its first road game against UCLA since 1974.

David Cobb
October 24, 2026, 4:30 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 12:30 pm EDT
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