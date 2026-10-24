UCLA vs. Michigan State live updates: No. 9 Bruins look to remain unbeaten in Big Ten showdown with Spartans

No. 9 UCLA is the last remaining undefeated team across the 34-team Big Ten/SEC landscape and will put its unblemished record on the line Saturday in a Week 8 conference showdown with Michigan State. The Spartans are just 2-5 (0-4 Big Ten), but they'll try to play the role of spoiler as they head to the Rose Bowl for their first road game against the Bruins since 1974.

After consecutive losses by a total of four points, Michigan State is yearning for a tangible sign of progress under first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald. Such signs have come in abundance at UCLA, which has taken college football by surprise under new coach Bob Chesney. But if the Bruins are going to reach the potential they showed during a 6-0 start and crash the College Football Playoff, there isn't much margin for error within a light schedule.

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