A pair of Big Ten programs heading in divergent directions under first-year coaches will square off Saturday, as No. 9 UCLA hosts Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The Bruins (6-0, 4-0 Big Ten) have emerged as a stunning success story under first-year coach Bob Chesney, while the Spartans (2-5, 0-4) are still trying to find their footing under new coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Across the Big Ten and SEC, UCLA is the last remaining undefeated team as the Bruins continue building a profile with eery similarities to the 2024 Indiana team. Chesney is just the second head coach in FBS history to start his tenure 6-0 for a team that was coming off a 9-loss season. The other was Curt Cignetti with the Hoosiers in 2024.

Both coaches came from James Madison and immediately ignited struggling Big Ten outfits. It's been a tougher road for Fitzgerald, the former longtime Northwestern coach who returned to the sideline this season after three years away from the college game. The Spartans' last two losses have come by a combined total of four points against Illinois and Northwestern.

Michigan State is now seeking to avoid starting 0-5 in Big Ten play in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history as it heads west for its first road game against UCLA since 1974.

UCLA vs. Michigan State: Need to know

Turning to Dieffenbach: UCLA starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Bruins' Week 6 win over Oregon, leaving the Bruins in the hands of Ty Dieffenbach. The Cal Poly transfer held his own in UCLA's 17-7 win over Wisconsin last week and profiles similarly to Iamaleava. At 6-foot-6, he can see over the defense, and he takes long strides as a runner. His 264 passing yards against the Badgers marked a season-high for UCLA's passing game.

Revitalizing the run: UCLA rushed for 200-plus yards in each game during its 4-0 start before getting slowed down in wins over Oregon and Wisconsin the past two weeks. The Bruins totaled just 140 yards on the ground against the Ducks and dipped to a season-low 120 against the Badgers. Wisconsin limited UCLA star Wayne Knight to 23 yards on 13 carries. If the Bruins are going to reach the full potential they flashed during the season's first half, getting the most out of Knight will be pivotal, especially now that UCLA is using its backup quarterback.

Playoff implications: UCLA has a 28.4% chance of making the College Football Playoff entering the game, according to the CBS Sports CFP Forecaster. That mark improves to 35.2% with a win but plummets to 11.4% with a loss. Because of their light schedule strength, the Bruins would be in grave danger of missing the playoff at 10-2. A 5-1 (or 6-0) finish will likely be required for this team to reach the 12-team field.

Where to watch UCLA vs. Michigan State live

Date: Saturday, October 24 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl -- Los Angeles, California

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

UCLA vs. Michigan State prediction, picks

Michigan State has allowed only one team this season to average more than four yards per carry. The Spartans are capable of slowing down the Bruins' rushing attack, which is already trending in the wrong direction. It's hard to imagine the Spartans scoring enough to win the game outright against UCLA's stout defense. But a two-touchdown spread is a lot to cover for a Bruins team playing with its backup quarterback. Look for this to be a low-scoring game won by UCLA's defense. Pick: Michigan State +14

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