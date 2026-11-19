November road games can be treacherous, especially for teams in the College Football Playoff race.

With numerous CFP hopefuls outside of the SEC playing conference games this weekend, things could get weird within the Big 12 and Big Ten. Utah and UCLA remain the nation's lone unbeaten teams, both in line for top-4 seeds if they can get to conference championship weekend -- the last of its kind this season.

Top-ranked Georgia goes to South Carolina as a 16.5-point favorite while No. 9 Tennessee hosts unranked LSU as a narrow underdog. Neither of those games, however, made our handful of upset alert selections this week.

No. 2 Utah

Opponent: at TCU (+6.5)

One bad performance in Fort Worth could knock the Utes out of the top four. TCU is dangerous enough to make that happen after upsetting ranked Arizona last week and nearly taking out BYU on Oct. 3.

Can the Horned Frogs get Utah into enough third-and-longs at home? That's a primary key in this spot for the one-possession underdogs against Devon Dampier and one of the nation's most explosive offenses. Every Utah snap the rest of the way comes with the weight of a playoff bye.

No. 4 UCLA

Opponent: at Michigan (+3.5)

The struggle is real for the Wolverines on offense this season, but Michigan's stout defense makes them dangerous -- especially at home.

UCLA and Ohio State remain during Kyle Whittingham's first -- and what could very well be his last -- campaign in Ann Arbor. Back-to-back ugly losses to Michigan State and Oregon have put job security threat levels at DEFCON 1 at Michigan, but the unbeaten Bruins need not overlook this one, with an opportunity at a perfect season and a rivalry date with USC looming.

This 3.5-point betting line should terrify UCLA fans given how awful the Wolverines have looked at times.

Michigan's offensive futility

Total offense Scoring Passing Rushing Third-down TO margin 300.9 YPG (131st nationally) 18.3 PPG (131st) 163.6 (127th) 137.3 (95th) 40.7% (61st) -10 (134th)

No. 10 BYU

Opponent: at Kansas (+5.5)

BYU has to be mindful of Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall's dual-threat ability. Over his last four Big 12 starts, Marshall has eclipsed 100 yards rushing three times and is coming off two of his best performances of the campaign against UCF and West Virginia with an 85.8 average QBR -- considerably better than his season total (64.7).

He's averaging 5.7 yards per carry, more than two yards more than the Cougars are giving up this fall. BYU's back is against the wall in the CFP discussion while Kansas is playing with house money at home in search of its first win against a top-10 opponent since 2023 (Oklahoma).

No. 12 Texas Tech

Opponent: at Baylor (+3.5)

The Red Raiders proved they weren't upset-proof a few weeks back after falling to Cincinnati on the road, but they responded with three consecutive victories, including a couple by a single possession. The move to Tommy Castellanos as quarterback has taken Texas Tech's offense to new heights, but Baylor's defense presents a challenge.

The Bears have given up the second-fewest touchdown passes in the Big 12 and have recorded nine interceptions -- fourth-most in the conference behind Texas Tech (15), Utah (14) and Oklahoma State (11). Baylor will need to steal possessions to knock the Red Raiders off their CFP path. Last week's loss at BYU was the first of three straight games against ranked teams to end the Bears' season.

No. 14 Ohio State

Opponent: at Nebraska (+3.5)

Matt Rhule holds a 2-26 career record against ranked opponents, including an 0-10 mark at Nebraska. If there was ever a time to break that streak, it's this weekend against a wounded Buckeyes squad with its second-team quarterback. Ohio State's six-spot leap on Tuesday night, though not unprecedented, was a bit surprising, given that this team has lost two of its last three games.

Nebraska had Indiana on the ropes earlier this season before squandering a fourth-quarter lead. The Huskers led Oregon on the road entering the final frame before the Ducks scored 11 unanswered to win. Nebraska watched Washington score two touchdowns in a 15-second span in the final two minutes to lose. At what point will the second-half bleeding end for the Huskers?