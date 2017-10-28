UCLA QB Josh Rosen leaves game vs. Washington with undisclosed injury

The junior was coming off of an injury-shortened season in 2016

Josh Rosen has been a do-everything quarterback for UCLA during his career. Unfortunately for him, wasn't able to do a thing in the Bruins' 44-23 loss against Washington

The junior exited the game against the Huskies in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. ESPN's cameras showed Rosen on the sideline with a bloody finger, but it was unclear if that was related to his exit. He went into the locker room and re-appeared later wearing street clothes. He was 12-of-21 for 93 yards and a touchdown. He had 2,620 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and eight picks coming into Week 9. 

After the game, coach Jim Mora said that Rosen had "multiple things" going on. 

Rosen also missed the second half of last season with a shoulder injury. He is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks take in next year's draft, should he declare. 

