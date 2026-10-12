UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Iamaleava exited Saturday's 17-15 win over Oregon after getting tangled up awkwardly between a pair of Ducks defenders.

A former five-star recruit, Iamaleava transferred from Tennessee to UCLA prior to the 2025 season, and he stuck with the Bruins after Bob Chesney took charge. In his second season with the Bruins, Iamaleava provided some stability at the quarterback position, even if his numbers didn't jump off the page.

In four-plus games, Iamaleava completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 982 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 144 yards and a score.

Looking ahead to the offseason, Iamaleava will have a big decision to make regarding the 2027 NFL Draft. Iamaleava has the tools to be an early-round selection, but he may have to spend one more season at the college level to prove his health and boost his draft stock.

When Iamaleava left the game against Oregon, backup Ty Dieffenbach entered and managed the offense well enough to get the win. The senior completed three of his six passing attempts for 43 yards and a touchdown.

No. 12 UCLA's first test without Iamaleava will be a home contest against 4-1 Wisconsin on Saturday night.

Where do the Bruins go at QB?

While Dieffenback replaced Iamaleava against Oregon, that doesn't mean the starting role is his for the rest of the season. In his postgame press conference, Chesney admitted it will be a "week-to-week" situation and that Dieffernack's mobility earned him the nod as the primary back against Oregon.

"We're really on a week-to-week basis here," Chesney told 247Sports. "This week, we felt like we had to run a little bit more with the quarterback, possibly. And that's where I thought Ty had a really nice week. And that put us in that spot. It's just one of those things. I'm sure if Madden had gone in there, he would have done a phenomenal job as well. But Ty was the guy we decided on based on the previous week of practice, and I thought he did a really good job. But Madden is going to be there the whole way through as well, competing and fighting for that position with or without Nico."

Although he performed admirably, Dieffenback's appearance against Oregon was his FBS debut. A three-star recruit out of high school, Dieffenback spent two years at Pitt before transferring to Cal Poly last season. He was the Mustangs' starter last year before transferring to UCLA in the offseason.

In his lone season at Cal Poly, Dieffenback completed just 56.8 percent of his passes for 1,305 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Dieffenback's resume -- or lack thereof -- probably leaves the door open for sophomore Madden Iamaleava, Nico's younger brother. A four-star recruit in the 2025 signing class, Madden spent a few months at Arkansas before joining his brother at UCLA.

Like Dieffenback, Madden Iamaleava has been limited to six passing attempts at the FBS level. He's completed 50 percent of them for six yards.

This may be a scenario in which Chesney simply rides the hot hand from one week to another, but the good news is that the quarterback probably won't be asked to do much.

How much does QB matter?

The quarterback definitely matters, since the Bruins can't play someone who derails the entire offense. But can Chesney find a game manager between Dieffenback and Madden Iamaleava? That may be all he needs.

If Chesney can get average quarterback play the rest of the way, then UCLA's College Football Playoff hopes are very much still alive because of how good the team is at running the ball and playing defense.

The Bruins rank sixth in the country in rushing yards per game with 253.2, and Wayne Knight is budding into a national superstar at running back. That should allow UCLA to take some of the burden off its quarterback, whoever that may be.

It also helps that the Bruins don't need to light up the scoreboard because of how the defense is playing. The Bruins are eighth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing just 18.0 points per game, and they're especially good against the run, surrendering just 87.6 rushing yards per game.

That means the quarterback doesn't have to air the ball out to win. In fact, Nico Iamaleava wasn't exactly turning heads with his play before the injury. The elder Iamaleava brother turned the ball over three times against Oregon, and UCLA still managed to pull out a win in Autzen Stadium.