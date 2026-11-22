No. 4 UCLA suffered a significant loss in overtime against Michigan. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered what appeared to be a significant leg injury after going down near the sideline.

Dieffenbach was carrying the football in the first overtime defender when a Wolverines linebacker Troy Bowles brought him down. All of Bowles' weight came down on Dieffenbach, whose legs landed awkwardly.

Dieffenbach remained on the turf for a long stretch as trainers attended to him. Eventually, Dieffenbach was carted off the field and into the locker room.

Prior to his injury, Dieffenbach threw for 188 yards and an interception. Late in regulation, Dieffenbach led UCLA on a game-tying drive to get the game to overtime with just seconds left on the clock.

With the Bruins' perfect season on the line, third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava entered the game. Iamaleava, the younger brother of first-string quarterback Nico, was a four-star recruit in the 2025 signing class, per the 247Sports rankings. He briefly enrolled at Arkansas before transferring to UCLA.

Iamaleava entered the day with just 21 passing yards on eight career attempts.

UCLA faces uphill battle for CFP

The College Football Playoff selection committee already has a history of leaving teams out due to quarterback injuries. In 2023, Florida State was left out despite its perfect 13-0 record because of an injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis.

Granted, that was still in the four-team playoff era, so the 12-team era may create more wiggle room. Still, Dieffenbach was already the second-string quarterback at UCLA, but he was thrust into a starting role due to Nico Iamaleava's season-ending injury.

Would the move to Madden Iamaleava be a bridge too far for the selection committee, assuming the Bruins are able to beat USC next week?

That's, ultimately, the bigger question. In order for Dieffenbach's injury to impact the committee's final decision, the Bruins will have to be in the CFP mix following the Big Ten Championship. Based on Madden Iamaleava's experience -- and the way he looked at times in overtime against Michigan -- it's fair to wonder whether UCLA can beat its cross-town rival next weekend.

If the Bruins drop to 10-2 with Iamaleava at quarterback, that would make the committee's decision much easier. UCLA will need its defense and star running back Wayne Knight to pick up the slack against USC.