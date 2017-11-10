UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen wants to play in bowl game if Bruins qualify
The junior has been banged up the last two years, but is considered a top prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft
Don't count on UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen sitting out a bowl game like former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and former LSU running back Leonard Fournette did last year, if the Bruins qualify. Rosen told the Los Angeles Times that if the Bruins earn a bid to a bowl game, he's in -- as of now.
"I mean, bowl games are just fun," he said. "I like going out there with the guys and you're in another city for a week and you have a good time."
That might be a tall order, as of now. The Bruins are 4-5 on the year, have games against Arizona State, USC and Cal remaining on the schedule and Rosen didn't travel to the Bruins last game -- a 48-17 loss to Utah on Nov. 3.
Injuries are not new to the junior signal-caller. He left the Washington State game earlier this year with a finger injury and missed the Bruins' final six games last year with a shoulder injury.
If the Bruins do make a bowl game, it's conceivable that Rosen takes a longer look at what the best move for his future is. Fournette and McCaffrey were both coming off of injury-riddled seasons when they made their decisions to sit last winter.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso projects Rosen to be a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft should the native of Manhattan Beach, California, decide to forgo his senior season and move on to the next level.
UCLA (4-5, 2-4 Pac-12) faces Arizona State (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) at home on Saturday night.
